Visage by Marie-Claire Launches the VMC Method

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage by Marie-Claire is thrilled to announce the launch of The VMC Method, a training system and professional line of products specially formulated for estheticians to provide enhanced results when treating clients suffering from the effects of acne and hyperpigmentation. The VMC Method is scheduled for official release on April 12, 2019.

After nine years of delivering her clients groundbreaking results, company founder, Marie-Claire Cates, was inspired to share her secrets with other skin care professionals. Marie-Claire says, "It's taken years to perfect my products and techniques. I'm motivated every day by the questions and kind words I receive from other skin therapists on Instagram. Now I've created tools so their clients can experience my same results."

Marie-Claire believes her success in treating acne comes from refusing to simply accept the traditional techniques most estheticians learn in school. Marie-Claire promises, "The VMC Method will teach professionals how to confidently recognize the nuances of each client's skin type, then apply my specialized approach and highly-effective products to get major results." Training in The VMC Method will be offered monthly at the company's Beverly Hills office. Estheticians will also receive exclusive online access to purchase VMC's line of professional products. "I'm so excited to meet other estheticians who are working hard to make their clients feel beautiful. I believe we can all learn and grow together." Interested professionals can find out more about The VMC Method products and training at www.thevmcmethod.com.

Visage by Marie-Claire is a skin care company that provides clinical, in-office treatments to clients suffering from moderate to severe acne. The company also offers its popular Visage by Marie-Claire line of high-quality products to address acne and hyperpigmentation. VMC, as it is lovingly called, was founded in 2010 by medical esthetician, Marie-Claire Cates. Before starting the company, Marie-Claire built a 15-year career in human resources management, but Marie-Claire was also a natural entrepreneur. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Marie-Claire watched her parents operate several successful businesses, however, MC's road to success in the U.S. was far from glamorous. Pregnant at 16, she landed in Los Angeles and soon gave birth to a special needs son. Ever resilient, Marie-Claire finished high school and eventually landed jobs with companies like Sheraton, Hyatt and Sports Club Los Angeles, while earning her college degree. A lifelong acne sufferer, Marie-Claire also became motivated to learn about skin care, if only to address her own issues. While studying to become a medical esthetician, Marie-Claire found her life's calling, which has grown into a thriving business and has made her a popular Instagram guru, with the well-deserved handle @acneexpert. Learn more about Visage by Marie-Claire at https://visagebymarieclaire.com/.

