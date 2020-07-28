Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC. Partners with Enviro-Mist, Inc. to Launch VB Enviro Care, LLC. to Protect Businesses, Hospitals, Manufacturers and Homeowners from Infectious Diseases, Including COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of receding, a new 'pandemic aware' normal is emerging. Businesses and families do not know where to turn to safely enjoy the simple pleasures of life again. A healthy environment is now the ultimate luxury. This is no more! VB Enviro Care makes it possible for people to work, live, play and thrive in doors with confidence. Everyone deserves a safe environment in 2020 and beyond. VB Enviro Care can make it happen!

"If Infectious diseases have been be a fact of life for humanity, it has been my life mission for decades to develop strategies and technologies to keep people safe from virus, bacteria and even spores, at work, and at home," says Dave Salas, Founder of Enviro-Mist and Co-Founder at VB Enviro Care. He added "With Covid-19, the size and the urgency of the problem is so enormous, that something drastic had to be done, if we were to help people and businesses quickly and on a large scale. This is why we joined forces with Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, an organization that specializes in developing companies that address an unmet medical need, saving lives and improving society for future generations. The creation of VB Enviro Care is the result, and I am happy to say that we are ready today to help millions of people in the US and around the world."

"The combination of Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Enviro-Mist, Inc. is a great opportunity to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases," says John J. Viscogliosi, Co-Founder at VB Enviro Care. "The VB Enviro Care launch is a testimony to our relentless commitment to making the latest medical technologies available to the public on a large scale. This is why what we do; we have been doing for over 20 years. I want to add that I am proud of the VB Enviro Care team who all take it personally to urgently help people take health and wellness into their own hands. We are on a mission to make help people and businesses one at a time."

This technology can be used to disinfect equipment, hard-to-reach surfaces and high-contact areas, quickly, efficiently and with 100 percent effectiveness. It is safe, and has been shown to kill 99.9999% of all pathogens including complete protection from Staph, MRSA, C.diff, H1N1 or any mold that could be in the air or on any surface from manufacturing environments and offices to homes. Steramist BIT™ is powerful, yet gentle with no harmful byproducts and is safe enough for hospitals, schools and in-home use.

The Novaerus portable air purification units, available in three sizes, provide continuous air disinfection using a patented atmospheric plasma discharge of the dielectric barrier discharge type. The plasma discharge comprises electrons and ions that cause extensive damage to microorganisms. Unlike other products, microorganisms are exposed directly to the plasma discharge as opposed to by-products of the discharge.

These units are in use on the front lines of healthcare facilities, especially long-term care, where special or compromised patients continually need protection from the spread of infectious diseases.

Combining Steramist BIT to Novaerus units, in facilities VB Enviro Care offers the ability for full coverage of your environment with disinfection of both direct aerosol and indirect contact surface transmission. Used together your business, school, clinic or hospital can achieve the highest quality infection-free environment to protect employees, customers, patients and service providers.

About VB Enviro Care

VB Enviro Care is a partnership Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Enviro Mis t, Inc. formed in response to the new normal emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company provides services and products to achieve infection-free environments for businesses, hospitals, manufacturers and home clients. VB Enviro Care is a service provider that combines over 20 years of experience in providing improved indoor air quality. Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC was founded by Anthony, John and Marc Viscogliosi in 1999, the firm creates, builds, operates and finances companies founded on technologies whose applications benefit patients and the healthcare system by improving quality of care, reducing costs, and expanding patient and provider access.

About Enviro Mist, Inc.

Enviro-Mist Inc. has become the forerunner of contract sterilizing services nationwide. Delivering consistent and effective results that are verified by independent testing, biological indicators and satisfied clients. While specializing in the disinfecting of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, services include multiple disciplines that service a number of vertical markets. Contract services that benefit industries requiring a sterile environment or those that simply benefit from thorough bio-decontamination.

