Viscosupplementation Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 8.5 by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Growth Drivers, Trends, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

Global viscosupplementation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Technological advancements in viscosupplementation treatments rise in the healthcare sector are another factor that drives the growth of the global viscosupplementation market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The development of the therapeutic paradigm viscosupplementation for long-lasting pain relief in human and animal joints with osteoarthritis or traumatic arthritis was based on the finding that in arthritic conditions, the average molecular weight and concentration of hyaluronan decreased. Consequently, the elastoviscous properties of the synovial fluid are substantially reduced. Viscosupplementation is a therapeutic process in which the pathological synovial fluid or effusion is removed from the joint by arthrocentesis and is replaced with a highly purified hyaluronan solution which has a 16- to 30-times greater concentration than the pathological joint fluid, and a 2- to 5-times greater concentration than that of the hyaluronan in the healthy synovial fluid. In some preparations of hyaluronan used today for therapeutic purposes, the rheological properties (viscosity and elasticity) are low

However, the high cost associated with the treatments and side effects such as temporary injection, site pain, swelling, heat, and redness loss will restrain the market's growth. Adoption of strategic alliances like partnerships and acquisitions by key market players act as an opportunity for the growth of the global viscosupplementation market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, the prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders, and advancements in the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies are some of the factors expected to drive the market.

Opportunities for Players:

Safety and effectiveness of intra-articular hyaluronic acid (IAHA)

There are several types of hyaluronic acid injections, also called viscosupplementation, which are used for knee osteoarthritis. They are made from either rooster or chicken combs or are derived from bacteria and are injected directly into the joint. Intra-articular hyaluronic acid is a US Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for knee osteoarthritis (OA). Intra-articular hyaluronic acid (IAHA) injection presents an alternative local treatment option providing symptomatic benefit without the systemic AEs associated with IA corticosteroids. Numerous RCTs and meta-analyses have sought to assess the efficacy and safety of IAHA, with mixed results and conclusions. IAHA is demonstrated to have a positive effect on pain and joint function. There is also mounting data showing that multiple courses of IAHA can impact long-term outcomes, including a reduction in concomitant analgesia use and a delay in the need for total knee replacement surgery.

Some of the major players operating in the Viscosupplementation market are:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION,

Bioventus,

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A,

Ferring B.V,

sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC,

Zimmer Biomet,

OrthogenRx, Inc. (a subsidiary of AVNS),

APTISSEN,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

LG Chem.,

Viatris Inc.,

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA,

Ortobrand International,

TRB CHEMEDICA SA,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Lifecore (a subsidiary of Landec Corporation),

VIRCHOW BIOTECH,

Zuventus HealthCare

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2022 , Johnson & Johnson announced new data from Phase 3 studies demonstrating patients treated with medicine achieved consistent, long-term efficacy through two years across the domains of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) – including joint, skin, enthesitis, a dactylitis,b spinal pain, and disease severityc endpoints – irrespective of baseline characteristics. This has helped company to showcase its progress

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Viscosupplementation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Viscosupplementation Market

Critical Insights Related to the Viscosupplementation Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Market Dynamics: Viscosupplementation Market

Rising geriatric population

With this increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the elderly patients admitted to the hospitals due to fatal traumatic injuries. The rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis diseases leads to increasing demand for diagnosis and treatment. With the growing population, the pressure on the healthcare system is rising. The increasing need for the proper treatment proportionally surges the demand for care, services, and technologies for the prevention and treatment of knee osteoarthritis conditions such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, osteopenia, and other complications. The elderly population is more prone to these conditions leading to fragile bones and joints. In such patients, viscosupplementation is used in the procedure to provide them with immediate and efficient benefits associated with their bodies.

With this increasing age and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, the demand for early diagnosis of the diseases is also increasing. Therefore, the demand for viscosupplementation is rising for the treatment in the healthcare system across the globe.

Increasing risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis is a disease of bone that progresses due to less bone mineral density and bone mass or due to some variation in the quality or structure of bone. Osteoporosis could increase the risk of fractures leading to broken bones due to decreased bone strength. It is more observed in women as compared to men. The post-menstrual women often get bone fractures due to osteoporosis as the disease is silent and typically shows no symptoms. Mostly elderly people are more prone to osteoporosis. Osteoarthritis is a joint disease or an inflammation of the joints and surrounding tissues. The mobility of a person is affected when such conditions occur.

The silent diseases such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis show no symptoms and weaken the person's bone, leading to major fatalities such as spine malformation, fracture, sudden fall, or breakage of bone, among others. Thus, the increased risks of these conditions directly enhance the demand for viscosupplementation required to treat the malformations due to such conditions. Therefore, the increasing risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is anticipated to drive the growth of viscosupplementation market

Challenges:

Lack of technical expertise

Finding, attracting, and hiring talent is also the first step in building a professional bench of engineers and technicians. Even in the best of circumstances, this procedure can be challenging. Manufacturing existing workforce is rapidly aging and retiring. In the medical industry, there is a scarcity of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills. Although demand for skilled tradespeople (technicians) and undergraduate/post-graduate skills (engineers) remains strong in manufacturing, the number of people with the necessary skills is approaching a trickle. Only trained professionals should perform viscosupplementation, but this number is much less across the globe as these procedures are complex.

However, putting together a good additive manufacturing (AM) workforce entails more than just finding and recruiting qualified candidates. Employees must be qualified to remain current and maintain required skills as technology shift and grow. Even with their STEM-focused education, newly minted engineers would certainly need on-the-job training in AM techniques, which is one of the major challenges of recruiting and hiring them. Indeed, many undergraduate engineering programs provide little in the way of AM-specific education, and as a result, many graduates can lack the AM skills that employers seek.

Key Industry Segmentation: Viscosupplementation Market

By Source

Animal Origin

Non-Animal Origin

By Molecular Weight

High Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

Intermediate Molecular Weight

By Injection

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

By Age Group

Adults

Geriatrics

End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Regional Analysis/Insights: Viscosupplementation Market

The countries covered in the viscosupplementation market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Lithuania, Norway, Ireland, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Kuwait, and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Curaçao, and the rest of South America.

In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in drug treatments.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Viscosupplementation Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Source

8. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Molecular Weight

9. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Injection

10. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Age Group

11. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By End User

12. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Distribution Channel

13. Global Viscosupplementation Market, By Region

14. Global Viscosupplementation Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

