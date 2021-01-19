Vise Appoints Former Dropbox Executive As Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vise, the AI-powered investment management platform built for the modern financial advisor, announced today the appointment of Andrew Fong as Chief Technology Officer to lead Vise's technical roadmap through the company's next phase of growth and expansion.

Fong joins Vise from Dropbox, where he served as Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering. At Vise, he'll lead the company's core technical teams, including the product and quantitative engineering teams, overseeing the development and execution of the company's technology roadmap. Fong will also spearhead the growth of Vise's engineering department, scaling the team from 20 to 75 people by the end of 2021.

"Andrew is one of the most thoughtful engineering leaders I've ever met. He will be a vital part of Vise's mission to build excellent technology for investment advisors," said Runik Mehrotra, co-founder and CIO of Vise. "Andrew's experience with hyperscaling companies, first as a technical lead at YouTube and later as an engineering executive at Dropbox, will be incredibly valuable as Vise scales its team and reimagines the wealth management industry."

Prior to joining Vise, Fong spent over eight years at Dropbox, where he oversaw core technical platforms, including the core block and metadata storage systems, all production systems, development platforms, and the supply chain and physical infrastructure layers, leading a team of over 250 engineers to scale the SRE organization. Fong has also led senior engineering teams at YouTube, where he was a Senior Site Reliability Engineer and Tech Lead in YouTube Operations, and AOL, where he was Senior System Administrator.

"Andrew is one of the best engineering leaders I have worked with," said Akhil Gupta, former GM and VP of Enterprise at Dropbox. "He was responsible for some of the largest infrastructure deployments in the world while at YouTube and Dropbox respectively, when both companies were undergoing hyper-growth phases, and has used this experience to build an effective toolkit for scaling engineering operations."

"I was inspired by both Runik and Samir's vision for building technology to support financial advisors and give them leverage rather than replace them," said Fong. "Combining truly bespoke portfolios with human financial advice really resonates with me. I'm excited to dig in and help redefine the age old software in this space to deliver a best in class experience for advisors."

About Vise

Vise is an investment portfolio management platform powered by artificial intelligence and built for the modern financial advisor. Founded by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra in 2016, Vise gives financial advisors the tools and technology to be more effective, efficient and intelligent resources for their clients. This includes fully automating the investment management process, creating highly customized portfolios, and providing insights on each investment decision. Vise is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.vise.com .

Contact:

Brooke Hammerling

[email protected]

SOURCE Vise

Related Links

www.vise.com

