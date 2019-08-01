Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP Welcomes Richard H. Apat

His personal injury work encompasses all aspects of assisting injured clients as a result of construction accidents, truck, bus, and car accidents, premises accidents, slip & falls, and wrongful death cases.

His real estate litigation practice includes boundary disputes, adverse possession easements, partition actions, real estate contract, specific performance, fraud disputes, and other commercial real estate litigation.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the VMM team," Mr. Apat said. "The firm has an impressive track record and a reputation for excellent client service. I look forward to being part of their success and helping build on it."

Managing Partner Joseph G. Milizio commented, "We are equally excited to have Richard join us. He's an outstanding lawyer with decades of knowledge and experience that will help us grow and better serve our clients."

A native New Yorker, Mr. Apat received his B.A. in Communications from the State University of New York at Albany and his J.D. from the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association; New York State Trial Lawyers Association; Queens County Bar Association; Nassau County Bar Association; and American Association for Justice. He is a New York Super Lawyer and a 5-star reviewed Avvo member.

About Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP

For fifty years, the law firm of Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP has helped private and business clients ensure their wellbeing, plan for their future, and protect their interests.

A full-service firm with offices in New York City, Long Island, and Oakhurst, NJ, VMM proudly maintains long-lasting relationships with clients over decades and generations.

Main areas of practice: Trusts and Estates • Business and Transactional Law • Exit Planning for Business Owners • Commercial Litigation • Elder Law • Family Law • Alternate Dispute Resolution • Employment Law • Real Estate Law • Personal Injury • LGBT Representation.

For more information visit vmmlegal.com.

SOURCE Vishnick McGovern Milizio

Related Links

https://www.vmmlegal.com

