Visible Launches First Ever National Broadcast Commercial
May 18, 2020, 17:29 ET
DENVER, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible - the first all-digital unlimited wireless carrier in the U.S., released its first national TV campaign from creative agency Madwell, today. The ad will run across NBC, Fox, CNN, Bravo as well as Over the Top (OTT) platforms including Hulu and other digital channels. The spot, titled "Coverage" is aimed at introducing the carrier to a broader audience, and showcasing the unique value proposition that Visible delivers to its customers.
Visible, which in 2020 was named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world, launched in 2018 to simplify the consumer journey in wireless. It offers a service that's easy to sign up for, manage, and understand, with unlimited everything, for only $40 all-in.
"The new spot speaks to exactly who and what we are - accessible, flexible and simple," said Minjae Ormes, Chief Marketing Officer, Visible. "We recognize that consumers want brands to show up with full transparency not only now, but always."
The "Coverage" spot will run nationwide and online for a total of six weeks. Agency Zenith's VM-1 led the media buying for this spot.
Contact: Pearl Servat, [email protected]
SOURCE Visible
Share this article