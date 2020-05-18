Visible Launches First Ever National Broadcast Commercial

Visible, which in 2020 was named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world, launched in 2018 to simplify the consumer journey in wireless. It offers a service that's easy to sign up for, manage, and understand, with unlimited everything, for only $40 all-in.

"The new spot speaks to exactly who and what we are - accessible, flexible and simple," said Minjae Ormes, Chief Marketing Officer, Visible. "We recognize that consumers want brands to show up with full transparency not only now, but always."

The "Coverage" spot will run nationwide and online for a total of six weeks. Agency Zenith's VM-1 led the media buying for this spot.

