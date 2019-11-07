Visier announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Growth Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics and planning , today announced the company has been listed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

"For Visier to be recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's fastest growing companies three years in a row is a reflection of the untapped opportunity presented by the need to really understand people as employees and of the comprehensive and easy to use way Visier meets this need," said John Schwarz, CEO of Visier. "Visier has driven rapid changes over the past year with the launch of new capabilities for the enterprise, delivered People Analytics for midsize organizations, and began to build a comprehensive global partner network. We are honored to be recognized, once again, by Deloitte as we continue to pursue our vision of analytics for everyone."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 22nd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

"In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision, unrivaled growth, and true commitment to innovation allows them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, and I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."

To qualify for the Deloitte Fast 50 rankings, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least USD 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least USD 5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Visier

Our curiosity, the desire to understand, is inseparable from what it means to be human. But, in the hype of big data analytics, we've forgotten that data does not equal knowledge.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters: answering the right business questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier is dedicated to transforming business analytics, to providing leaders with clear answers to critical business questions — out-of-the-box, without the hassle and cost of data management, statements of work, and long and risky development projects.

Visier lets companies say goodbye to data quality problems, to complexity, to costly tools, to endless service fees, and guesswork. A people strategy platform designed by domain experts for leaders, Visier lets leaders say hello to clarity, to confidence, to meaningful answers — and to better business performance. Say hello to Visier. Outsmart, outperform.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

