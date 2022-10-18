Visier Announces Embedded Partnership with TriNet Zenefits to Enable People Analytics for SMBs

Visier's people analytics technology will be embedded in TriNet Zenefits solutions to offer small, and medium sized organizations deeper insights into their people

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced an embedded partnership with TriNet Zenefits, a wholly owned subsidiary of TriNet (NYSE: TNET) and leader in HR and payroll software and services purpose-built for small and mid-size companies. TriNet Zenefits People Analytics Powered by Visier will help business owners and entrepreneurs to make data driven decisions to transform workplace programs for their small but mighty workforces.

"No matter the size of the organization, people data has become a critical driver for business success," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer at Visier. "Through this partnership with TriNet Zenefits, organizations will have instant access to their people data to make clear, actionable decisions that make a difference in the employee experience."

Through this embedded partnership, TriNet Zenefits customers will be able to:

Easily curate visualizations and understand employee trends - no more number crunching and manual report building.

Glean critical workforce insights to better inform employee programs - leveraging dozens of data points from employee demographics, tenure, industry specifics and more to easily identify patterns within their organization and align outcomes to macro trends.

Align people strategy to company success - expanding insights related to HR, Payroll and Benefits within the Zenefits platform that help build, refine and orient people strategy to business outcomes and futureproof the business.

"The entrepreneurs and employees in small and mid-size businesses power the American economy. Their tenacity, perseverance and dreams represent the backbone of the workforce; but these businesses face challenges disproportionate to their size and resources, especially when it comes to solving their people challenges" said Steve Allison, VP Product and Design at TriNet Zenefits. "People Analytics can be the bridge for small, and mid-sized teams with limited resources to grow and scale by solving people problems at a lower cost. We are excited to bring TriNet Zenefits customers an intuitive people analytics solution powered by Visier."

TriNet Zenefits People Analytics Powered by Visier is now available for new and current customers of Growth, Zen and Essentials accounts.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

