Visio Lending Closes Record Setting $87.4 million in Q1 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After record-setting growth of nearly 85% in loan originations in 2018 and a rapid growth to an annual run rate in excess of $350 million, Visio Lending continued to scale in the first quarter of 2019, originating a new record of $87.4 million. Visio has established itself as the nation's leader in rental loans, offering innovative, single-family residential rental loan products in 38 states and Washington D.C.

"Visio stands alone as the only national lender focused exclusively on one thing -- financing our nation's owners of single-family rental and vacation rental properties. Rental investors' financing needs are not the same as flippers or consumers. These investors need products tailored to meet their goal of building portfolios of stable, cash-flowing rental properties," said CEO, Jeff Ball. "At Visio, our entire organization, technology infrastructure and business processes are purpose-built to serve these investors who are providing our country with quality, affordable housing."

Visio strives to keep our customers' and partners' workloads to a minimum. "We're vertically integrated and handle the transaction from beginning to end. We've developed a variety of internal applications to automate product pricing, valuation analysis, underwriting and quality assurance," explains SVP of Loan Originations Ryan Painter. This unique model makes Visio's process, fast, simple, and dependable for investors, and seamless for brokers to incorporate rental loans into their arsenal of loan products.

In the fall of 2016, Visio broke new ground on Wall Street completing the first ever investor only single-asset rental loan securitization. Visio now is a three-time successful securitization participant, including the most recent rated Standard & Poor's transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.



About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's leader in rental home financing. Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, Visio enables small- to medium-sized investors to grow their portfolios of rental homes. Bringing together Main Street and Wall Street experience and a laser-like focus, Visio's team is enabling the redevelopment of affordable rental homes across the country. With more than $340 million in warehouse capital, a proven track-record on Wall Street, and an outstanding 90+ team, Visio is poised for rapid grow in 2019 and beyond.



For more information, visit visiolending.com.

Contact

Hannah Lapin

Senior Demand Generation Manager at Visio Lending

Email: hannah.lapin@visiolending.com

Office: 512.334.1505

SOURCE Visio Lending

Related Links

https://www.visiolending.com

