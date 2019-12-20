Vision Benefits of America Grants $298,000 to Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced donations totaling $298,000 to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation in 2019. The donations will provide essential eye care to those in need.

"VBA is proud to support the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation in its mission to offer fundamental eyecare and preserve human eyesight," said Jeff Hollowood, CEO and President at VBA. "In addition to providing our own members with access to high-quality eye care, we are privileged to be able to give to the community through the relationships we've built in the optical industry."

By partnering with many community-based nonprofit organizations, the Foundation's Vision Benefit Program provided routine vision exams, prescription lenses and frames to 1,400 uninsured Pennsylvanians this year. The Foundation also granted $20,985 to other non-profit partner agencies for assistance in administering its Vision Benefit Program.

"With the help of our partners across the state, the Foundation is changing lives of thousands of individuals in need," said Andrew Leitzel, O.D., Executive Director. "Our work would not be possible without the support of VBA. As we look ahead to 2020, the donations from VBA will allow the foundation to further expand its mission."

In 2020, VBA is kicking off a "Focus on Community" campaign that will build off of its existing charitable efforts to support the communities where VBA lives and works. VBA made several charitable donations to organizations such as Beverly's Birthdays, the Essilor Vision Foundation, the Lions Club, March of Dimes and Rainbow Kitchen. VBA looks forward to continuing their commitment to community in 2020 and beyond.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

About the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

The Pennsylvania Vision Foundation, an affiliate of VBA, was founded in 2007 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. Its mission is to provide essential eye care through vision exams, prescription lenses and frames to those in need. Its purpose is to conduct and finance projects that will help foster and preserve human eyesight through the science of optometry. It strives to help support advancement in optometry through education and technology. To date, the Foundation has proudly assisted more than 5,200 uninsured Pennsylvanians.

