Vision-Box Joins Secure Identity Alliance as an Associate Member

PARIS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, is pleased to announce that digital identity specialist, Vision-Box, has joined its ranks as an Associate Member.

Having deployed in excess of 5000 digital identity solutions across the globe, and operating passenger flow solutions in over 80 airports, Vision-Box is one of the world's leading digital identity experts.

A strong advocate for the adoption of standards-based digital technologies, Vision-Box will play an active role in the SIA's eBorders Workgroup – advocating for, and driving, best-practice approaches within the travel and border control sector.

In addition to its Workgroup focus, Vision-Box will bring its considerable experience to the SIA to advocate for the responsible usage of biometrics and to explore new ways for citizens to establish and leverage their identity. It will also support the wider objectives of the SIA by adding its expertise to help governments address current and future challenges of digitization to support safety, security and economic growth.

Commenting on its membership, Miguel Leitmann, Global CEO at Vision-Box said: "We are delighted to be joining SIA as an Associate Member. We look forward to working closely with the other market leaders and pioneers within the Alliance to promote best practices and ethical solutions, and to help guide the development of digital identity frameworks across the world."

Welcoming Vision-Box to the Association, Frédéric Trojani, Chairman of the Board of the Secure Identity Alliance said: "With the importance of secure eBorders a major issue for governments across the world, Vision-Box's position as one of the industry's leading digital solution providers will further boost our advisory capacity within the eBorder's Workgroup. We are very pleased to welcome Vision-Box represented by Jean-François Lennon, VP Sales & Marketing and look forward to working closely together."

The SIA's Associate Member program is open to companies active through the identity lifecycle, and to end-user organizations including public and private services, civil ID, public security based on government ID.

About Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for national and international ID systems.

Its Board Members are De La Rue, Gemalto – a Thales Company, Idemia, IN Groupe and Veridos.

About Vision-Box

Vision-Box is a leading solution provider of seamless passenger experiences and contactless airport journeys. The company partners with Travel and Government stakeholders to design and implement modernization programs that span the entire passenger journey and turn the transportation ecosystem into a fully digital and connected one.

Vision-Box has spearheaded the most relevant advancements on biometric-based solutions of the past decade, orchestrating the digitization of identity to expedite travelers' flows, improve efficiency, raise security, enhance revenue and transform the passenger lifestyle.

