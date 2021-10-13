Vision Care Market to record a CAGR of 3.83%|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The glass lens segment is the leading product segment in the market.

The glass lens segment is the leading product segment in the market.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The estimated year-over-year growth rate in 2021 is 2.07%.

The estimated year-over-year growth rate in 2021 is 2.07%.

The US, China , and Germany are some of the key countries in the market.

The vision care market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this vision care market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International SAS, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Sensimed AG, SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and UltraVision CLPL are some of the major market participants. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The rise in M&A, rise in diabetic population, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limitations in vision care products are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Vision Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Glass Lens



Contact Lens



Intraocular Lenses



Contact Lens Solution



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Vision Care Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vision care market report covers the following areas:

Vision Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vision care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vision care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vision care market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vision care market vendors

Vision Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International SAS, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Sensimed AG, SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and UltraVision CLPL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

