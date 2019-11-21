Vision Completes Acquisition Of SourceLink

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Integrated Graphics Group, LLC ("Vision"), an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company and leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions focused on customer acquisition and engagement, announced today that it has completed the purchase of SourceLink. The combination creates a scaled leader in omni-channel marketing services, able to offer clients differentiated solutions across offline and online channels. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Vision)

Headquartered in suburban Chicago, SourceLink provides personalized, turnkey marketing solutions that generate high return-on-investment for clients. SourceLink's comprehensive suite of data-driven marketing solutions uses proprietary data modeling capabilities, creative services and multi-channel execution to reach a client's best prospects with higher response rates and lower customer acquisition costs.

SourceLink uniquely complements Vision's core client value proposition by enhancing in-house data analytics and adding digital marketing capabilities through its digital agency, Path Interactive. The combination also expands the collective reach in attractive industry verticals, including financial services, insurance, retail and healthcare.

Brad Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Vision, said, "Vision's acquisition of SourceLink brings together two companies with compatible solutions, clients and cultures. Our collective capabilities emphasize the power of consumer intelligence and position us extremely well for the future, while differentiating us from competitors of our size."

Don Landrum, Chief Executive Officer at SourceLink, said, "We look forward to joining the Vision team and share Brad's enthusiasm for what our companies can accomplish together, utilizing our combined scale and resources to create better outcomes for our clients."

Vision and SourceLink have built proud histories in direct marketing and transformed their businesses in recent years with strategic services that have resulted in attractive organic growth for both companies.

ABOUT VISION

Vision is a leading provider of tech-enabled, data-driven marketing solutions focused on customer acquisition and engagement. The Company provides personalized, turnkey marketing solutions which generate high returns on investment across the financial services, insurance, and healthcare, retail and automotive industries. Vision's end-to-end automated marketing campaigns rely on data-analytics, creative services and multi-channel execution to drive higher response rates and lower customer acquisition costs for clients. For more information, please visit www.visionps.com.

ABOUT SOURCELINK

SourceLink is a highly differentiated, fully integrated marketing services provider delivering ROI-driven omni-channel marketing solutions. The Company stands out in its breadth and sophistication of services provided to middle market clients. In-house database and analytics experts use customer intelligence tools to profile and segment client prospects through predictive modeling and 2,500+ validated data variables. The 70-person digital team optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital tools and channels including SEO, paid search, social media, digital media, design and development, and video production. The Company has been ranked among Ad Age's 20 highest revenue marketing services agencies in the U.S. for 13 straight years. For more information, please visit www.sourcelink.com.

ABOUT H.I.G. CAPITAL

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

