Vision Films Announces New Director of Global Digital Distribution & Marketing

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Thierry has joined the team at Vision Films, Inc. as the new Director of Global Digital Distribution and Marketing to accommodate the company's ongoing expansion into the world of Global VOD. He will work directly with CEO/Managing Director Lise Romanoff. Vision Films is a leading independent worldwide sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the distribution, licensing, and marketing of over 800 feature films and documentaries.

Garrett Thierry, Vision Films' Director of Global Digital Distribution & Marketing

Thierry comes to Vision from Savant Artists where he was previously a partner. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Marketing Management from Wayne State University with a dual concentration in Information Systems and Global Supply Chain Management. In addition, he has accumulated numerous course credits from the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles.

"Vision is looking forward to Garrett sharing his impressive business knowledge and organizational skills with our established team. The world of VOD is changing so fast, it takes 'out of the box' thinking and creativity to keep up. We are confident that our extensive catalog of films, that includes new releases and our library, will benefit long-term under his guidance," shares Romanoff.

Thierry will lead the effort with on-going movie acquisition and platform expansion. He succeeds Kristen Bedno who has been with the company for the past 3 ½ years and who is moving on to pursue other endeavors.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

[email protected]

(818) 415-9442

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.