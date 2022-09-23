Vision Films Announces U.S. VOD Release of Unsolved Historical Mystery 'Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis' Starring John Schneider and Evan Williams

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful theatrical release across the U.S., Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the U.S. VOD release of Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis across major streaming and cable platforms on October 28. Having opened in seven states in early September, it has enjoyed extended runs and added screens from coast to coast. Mysterious Circumstance is also currently being released theatrically in Canada through a deal with Michael Mosca and Cinema Guzzo Les Films.

Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis Starring John Schneider and Evan Williams

Featuring perennial fan favorite John Schneider and starring rising star Evan Williams, the film was directed and written by Six Shooter Studios CEO Clark Richey. Executive producers include Richey, John Schneider (John Schneider Studios), Alicia Allain Schneider (Maven Entertainment), and Michael Mosca (Starling Road Productions). The film was produced by Six Shooter Studios GM Amye Gousset, Robbie Fisher (Fisher Productions), Morgan Cutturini, and P.J. Leonard (Other Side of the River Productions). Edited by Daytime Emmy® nominee editor Keita Ideno. Music by Dalton Grant.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/wHZ1S6JCldI

A story of the allegedly unresolved 1809 demise of a national hero, Mysterious Circumstance sheds light on the death by gunshot of Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis & Clark explorer fame, on the Natchez Trace, an isolated frontier road connecting Nashville, Tennessee to Natchez, Mississippi. Did the Governor of the Louisiana Territory commit suicide as history reports or was his end far more sinister?

In the film, entangled versions of Lewis's tragic ending at a remote Tennessee inn are imagined by his friend Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset), the only witness to Lewis's final night alive.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films says, "We are excited to bring Mysterious Circumstance to more audiences across the US. This historical unsolved mystery sheds light on a 213-year-old crime story that still fascinates us today!"

Filmmaker and CEO of Six Shooter Studios Clark Richey adds, "We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response and positive reviews we continue to receive across the country with 'Mysterious Circumstance.' We look forward to even greater enthusiasm as we expand into the digital world where more people will have access to the film."

Winner: Best Feature Film- Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

Winner: Best Feature Film – Gasparilla International Film Festival

Starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Evan Williams (Blonde, Versailles), Sonny Marinelli (Entourage), Amye Gousset (The Help), Billy Slaughter (The Magnificent Seven), Lance E. Nichols (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), former football great Marcus Dupree (L.A. Rams 1991 Score NFL Comeback Player of the Year, ESPN 30 for 30), and introducing Rider Mayo.

The film will be available on major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. on October 28.

