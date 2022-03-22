Vision Films Releases Erotic Thriller '7th Secret' To VOD/DVD

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the erotic thriller 7th Secret on April 19, 2022. The film was written and produced by Mike Walsh and directed by Bridget Smith. Addressing the often stigmatized world of fetishes, Walsh and Smith researched and treated the clandestine world of kink and those involved with ultimate respect, hoping to demystify and show the emotional journey many face on a realistic level. As a female director, Smith paid great attention to not objectify the women in the film, but to show the female perspective – the desire, choice, control, and the ultimate fulfillment that comes with many fetishes.

Synopsis : Wealth, beauty, love...the young wife of a straightlaced and powerful attorney seems to have it all until she is tempted by a mysterious man who offers her a life of forbidden pleasures. Will she resist or give in to her fantasies and risk her perfect life?

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/C5J36s3SEAo

Starring: Amanda Figueroa (Rhinebrook), Natasha Henstridge (Species), Lukas Hassel (The Black Room), Michael Patrick Lane (Dynasty), Kristin Minter (Hightown), Stacey Dash (Clueless).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Vision takes great pride in championing female filmmakers and 7th Secret is no exception. This female driven foray into the dangerous world of fetishes and secret desires is more a look at one woman's personal journey and growth than simply a female version of the 50 Shades of Grey-type sexual fantasy."

Director Bridget Smith shares, "My hope is that this film resonates with all those who feel like outcasts in a world that says you're a freak if you don't fit in the box that society deems 'normal'. This is the story of a very real woman struggling to love the part of her that makes her different."

7th Secret will be available April 19 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada and on DVD at major online retailers.

