Vision Films Set to Release Black Cast Holiday Rom-Com 'Catfish Christmas' from Director Victoria Rowell

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the new, Christmas rom-com, Catfish Christmas from Lone Morsel Productions and 1642 Productions, on December 1, 2022. The film is directed by Victoria Rowell (Blackjack Christmas, Dumb and Dumber, Diagnosis Murder), written by Dara Harper Frazier, produced by Frank Merle and Victoria Rowell, and executive producers include George Hartman, Todd Clemens, and Clelia El Adl Clemens. The new feature length film, featuring a diverse cast, uses the contemporary catfishing phenomenon and dubious, deceptive nature of social media as the foil while reinforcing the importance of family and lifelong friendships.

Catfish Christmas New Holiday Rom-Com

A heart-broken young woman (Leigh-Ann Rose) returns home for the holidays and feels the family pressure of being single. Her loving yet nosy sister (Charlotte Evelyn Williams) hatches a plan to set her up on an online date with a handsome pro football player. When he turns out not to be her "knight in shining armor," a childhood friend reminds her that true love may be closer than she thinks. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/lYhdF-whG6s

Starring Leigh-Ann Rose (Law & Order: SVU), Charlotte Evelyn Williams (NCIS), Devin Laster (Dark Seeker, The Bourne Ultimatum), Anthony Riggins Jr. (Brad), with Ella Joyce (Roc, Set It Off), and Tony Todd (Candyman).

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films says, "Catfish Christmas is a classic romantic comedy with a fun, modern twist. Audiences will love this cast and the warm, family feeling between sisters, especially at this time of year!"

Screenwriter Dara Harper Frazier shares, "I am beyond proud of Catfish Christmas. It was filmed in my hometown of Detroit and is inspired by the warm, fuzzy feelings of delicious holidays meals, family gatherings, and the recipe for new romance with an unexpected ingredient. Our talented director, Victoria Rowell, and amazing cast featuring Leigh-Ann Rose, Ella Joyce and Tony Todd really brought this love story to life and I am confident it will resonate with diverse audiences."

Director Victoria Rowell adds, "Catfish Christmas is a delightful must-see audience pleaser, with a star-studded cast I loved directing, exquisitely led by Leigh-Ann Rose!"

Catfish Christmas will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on December 1, 2022.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About Lone Morsel Productions

Lone Morsel Productions is an award-winning boutique independent production company. Past critically acclaimed projects include The Employer (starring Malcolm McDowell), All Gone Wrong (starring Tony Todd), Forgotten (starring Tom Sizemore), Porcelain, Blood Covered Chocolate, Tales from the Other Side, and three films in James Cullen Bressack's popular found-footage Jennifer series: 2 Jennifer, From Jennifer and For Jennifer. Lone Morsel Productions also produced the narrative podcast series The Gloom (starring Tobin Bell) in partnership with Violet Hour Media. www.lonemorsel.com

About 1642 Productions

1642 Productions is an independent film studio with offices in Los Angeles and Detroit owned by Dara Harper Frazier. The company produces feature films and animations for diverse audiences. Dara strives to put a unique spin on popular genres and create memorable entertainment the entire family can enjoy. She is an Off-Broadway playwright, award winning filmmaker and has written and developed content for Disney and HBO Max. She was also selected as a top 30 semi-finalist from over 700 entries in BET's TV writing competition. http://darawrites.com/

