Vision Films Set to Release Compelling New Documentary 'Why On Earth' From Filmmaker and Conservationist Katie Cleary

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the release of the feature length documentary Why On Earth to VOD, DVD, and Blu-Ray on August 16. The film was directed and produced by animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary, whose previous award-winning documentary, Give Me Shelter, debuted on Netflix in 2015. Katie is the president and founder of the animal welfare organization Peace 4 Animals and popular global news network World Animal News.

Why On Earth by Katie Clearly with Clint Eastwood, Maggie Q, John Salley and more Vision Films, Inc. Logo

Her new film takes a comprehensive look into our current condition as a people; uncovering many issues that are affecting our natural world and the animals who inhabit it, revealing the vital connection between humans, animals, and the growing plant-based movement. A red-carpet premiere event and screening is scheduled for August in Los Angeles for industry professionals and friends of the film.

Exclusive interviews with well-known leaders in the worlds of animal welfare and conservation include fellow filmmaker and animal advocate, Clint Eastwood. The film was shot on a RED camera in five countries including South Africa, Kenya, and Indonesia. Rarely before seen footage highlights the people on the ground fighting to protect critical species including endangered orangutans in Indonesia, the depletion of the shark population in South Africa due to the illegal shark fin trade, the poaching of nearly extinct African rhinos, elephants, and lions throughout Africa, and the rapid deforestation in Borneo and Sumatra due to palm oil extraction. The film also shares the process of what it takes to pass legislation to protect animals in the United States.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/inO32ibHyDs

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Why on Earth is truly one of the most illuminating and beautiful advocacy films we have seen. The connection between our human population and the creatures of our planet is undeniable and so very important to preserve."

Director and Producer Katie Cleary shares, "This film has been a labor of love for the past four years. We are so excited to finally share with the world this important film in order to raise awareness about the many issues that impact our planet's critical species." She adds, "There are simple things we as humans can do to prevent the devastation of our rainforests and to enact stricter penalties for poachers who kill endangered and threatened species."

Featuring: Clint Eastwood (Actor, Director, Animal Advocate), Leilani Munter (Race Car Driver, What The Health), Maggie Q (Actress, Animal Welfare Advocate), Kristin Bauer (Actress, Animal Welfare and Legislation Advocate) John Salley (Former NBA Star, Animal Welfare and Legislation Advocate), Shannon Elizabeth (Actress, Animal Welfare Advocate), and Dan Richardson (Actor, Wildlife Conservationist)

Also featuring: Damien Mander (Founder of International Anti-Poaching Foundation), his all-female anti-poaching team, Akashinga, Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas (Orangutan Foundation International), Petronel Nieuwoudt (Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary), Alison Towner (Marine Biologist, Save Our Seas Foundation), Paul Hilton (Conservation Photographer, Racing Extinction), Jim Abernethy (Conservationist, Photographer, Filmmaker), Shawn Heinrichs (Cinematographer, Racing Extinction), Wilfred Chivell (CEO of Marine Dynamics), Ian Singleton (Director, Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme), Panut Hadisiswoyo (Orangutan Information Center), David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust team, and more.

Why on Earth will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada on August 16.

