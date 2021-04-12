Vision Films to Release Animated Animal Advocacy Feature 'Chance' to VOD and DVD

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") is set to release the full-length animated feature Chance to VOD on May 4th and DVD June 8th across the United States and Canada. Produced by Phil James and Felicia Smith of James Young Entertainment and Brandon Wynn of WZ Films, written by Kenny Young, and directed by Kenny Roy, Chance depicts the underground world of puppies thrust into dog fighting.

Although a moving and emotional animated story featuring puppies, this film does depict animal cruelty and is not suited for young children.

SYNOPSIS : A hopeful young Pitbull struggles to maintain his values and faith while attempting to survive the brutal world of underground dog fighting. Chance is an optimist, a dreamer, and doesn't want to fight. He befriends 2 other dogs, Sugar and Hannibal, and they make a pact against all odds to survive and find freedom together.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/O40QdB0B0z8

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Chance is a movie for dog lovers. The three main character-pups immediately win your heart and their strength of character, in spite of the horrific situation they were unwillingly thrown into, is what makes this film. The ultimate message is one of courage, love, and standing up for what you believe in, against all odds."

Filmmakers James, Wynn and Young impart, "Our goal in creating the film Chance was to tell a story from the eyes of the dogs, the innocent victims. The film is intended to showcase the reality of, and shed light on, animal cruelty in its worst form. We truly want to educate, bring awareness, and evoke change. Although dog fighting is illegal in all 50 states, it still occurs in every part of our country, and around the world. Together we hope to #BreakTheChain."

With the voice talents of Will Cannon, Pepper Chambers (Reparations), Eddie Goines (American Gangster), Kenny Young (One Week), Rodney Perry (Madea's Big Happy Family), and Joe Grubbs (Against the Grain).

Chance will be available on VOD platforms including Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, iTunes, Amazon Instant, Hoopla, Vimeo, Microsoft Xbox, and YouTube as well as all major cable platforms in the United States and on Rogers and Shaw in Canada.

Please visit: Facebook.com/ChanceTheFilm and www.chancethefilm.com

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About James Young Entertainment

JAMES YOUNG ENTERTAINMENT is a Los Angeles based production company founded by producer Phil James and writer/director Kenny Young to create stories for film, television, internet, and stage. Realizing that stories are the way that humans make sense of the world, James Young Entertainment endeavors to tell stories that entertain, educate, and inspire.



