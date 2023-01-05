Vision Films to Release 'Pride and Prejudice'-Inspired Romantic Comedy 'Townhouse Confidential'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of Rosalind Resnick's romantic comedy feature film Townhouse Confidential on January 31, 2023. Set and filmed on location entirely in New York's trendy West Village neighborhood, the story is inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Resnick's twenty-year experience as a New York City landlord and Greenwich Village townhouse owner. The film was produced by Lawrence Scott and Bob Shewchuk, directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri, and executive produced and written by Resnick, a New York real estate investor, technology entrepreneur (NetCreations, 1995-2001) and former Miami Herald reporter. Her novel, Townhouse Confidential, was published during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 and she adapted the screenplay. The film will have its theatrical release at The Village East by Angelika, 181-189 2nd Avenue in NYC, January 20-26, 2023.

A love letter to New York City, Townhouse Confidential features iconic locales including Magnolia Bakery (the cupcake shop made famous by Sex and the City), John's Pizzeria, Joe Coffee, The Little Branch Bar, the Washington Square Diner, New York's Hudson River piers, and characters based on real people and experiences from Resnick's life in the West Village. The film's diverse multicultural and multigender cast reflects Greenwich Village today.

When the three Perry sisters, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Mary, inherit a New York City townhouse from their Jane Austen-loving parents, the race is on to find a wealthy tenant to rent their garden apartment to cover their mortgage, taxes, and repairs to avoid losing their home and being forced to move to cheaper digs in New Jersey. Could arrogant real estate mogul George Barrow, a Darcy'esque bachelor with no pets or kids, be Elizabeth's prince charming who saves the day or is his courtship just a ploy to put her townhouse into contract and turn the West Village into a hedge funder Disneyland?

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lisa Romanoff shares, "Townhouse Confidential is a modern take on an age-old and favorite tale. This new rendition is a perfect romantic comedy that will make you laugh and warm your heart."

Writer and Executive Producer Rosalind Resnick says, "To see the novel that I finished in my West Village townhouse while New York City was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic transformed into an award-winning feature film surpasses anything that I could have dreamed up as a storyteller. I feel truly honored that Vision Films has chosen to distribute Townhouse Confidential and bring it to viewers worldwide."

Cast includes Samantha Simone (Blue Bloods, You Follow Me), Lee Tyler (While He Talks, Bad Guru film collective), Brittany Bennett (A Drunk Scorpion Will Sting Itself to Death), Allison Wick (Bull, FBI, Chicago Med), Russell Sperberg, (Ask for Jane) Jonas Barranca (Hightown, One Dollar), Joseph D'Onofrio (Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale), Al Linea (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire), Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Low Tide), Ernest Pierce (DTLA, Dance Flick) and Pepi Streiff (By the Grace of Bob, Broad City).

Townhouse Confidential will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on January 31, 2023, followed by DVD at major online retailers.

