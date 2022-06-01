Vision Films to Release Sci-Fi True Story Thriller 'Alpha Code' Starring Denise Richards

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US and Canadian VOD release of the sci-fi feature film, based on true events, Alpha Code on June 14, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directed, co-written and executive produced by Keoni Waxman with Milan Friedrich, produced by Phillip B. Goldfine, Binh Dang, Hana Smutna, Zuzana Prusova, David Smutny and also executive produced by Benjamin F. Sacks, David Davis, and William Friedrich. The film, inspired by real events that happened to the film's screenplay writer and producer Milan Friedrich in Scotland was shot entirely in and around Prague in areas known for otherworldly sightings and experiences. Friedrich's former engineering work on electromagnetic levitation generators was the impetus for the story and incorporated into the film. The film crew was given access to shoot in former Cold War atomic storage bunkers that add to the film's dramatic setting and action sequences.

Denise Richards in Sci Fi Movie 'Alpha Code'

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/ADvZRRY-uFM

Synopsis : After losing both his wife and his daughter in a series of mysterious disappearances, a man begins to see a strange symbol everywhere he goes. Waking up in the hospital and held captive by armed agents, he escapes and encounters a woman who seemingly holds know ledge of a larger conspiracy involving alien abductions and the creation of human hybrids.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Alpha Code is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride. Based on real life events makes it even more exciting and will entertain audiences who love sci-fi, alien abduction stories and true action adventure films."

Writer/producer Milan Friedrich adds, "Lise and I share the same passion for movies that are based on true events which was the main driving force for closing the distribution deal with Vision and getting Alpha Code out there. Alpha Code is a movie not only for people who have shared similar experiences, but also for "the unchosen" to learn reasons behind alien abductions. We are grateful to be on this journey with such a great partner as Vision Films."

Starring: Bren Foster (Mad Max), Randy Couture (The Expendables), Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough), Marek Vasut (Mission: Impossible)

Alpha Code will be available on June 14 on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

