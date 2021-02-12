Vision Films to Release Timeless Rom-Com 'My Secret Billionaire'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of My Secret Billionaire on March 9, 2021. The film is from Director/Writer Fraydun Manocherian and produced by Faryar Mansuri for Fraydun Productions. It will be available on streaming and cable platforms everywhere in the US and Canada, and DVD at major online retailers. With a cast of familiar favorites, My Secret Billionaire is a fresh take on finding true love and the timeless adage that money can't buy happiness.

Synopsis: To satisfy his father's wish, a handsome and powerful billionaire travels alone, without money, and without using his real name to New York City. When the former playboy meets an attractive and down-to-earth real estate agent, the reason behind his father's wish becomes apparent and they both discover that true love is something that money just can't buy.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/QHbgEL-PZYk

Starring : Victor Alfieri (Angels & Demons), Ione Skye (Say Anything), Sarah Steele (The To Do List, Spanglish), and Talia Shire (The Godfather, Rocky).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "My Secret Billionaire is the ultimate escape into a world of decadent romance. It's every girl's fantasy to fall in love with the perfect man she's dreamed of, only to find out that he happens to be a billionaire also in search of true love."

Producer Faryar Mansuri shares, "The essence of the film is about how coincidences can transform one with true love. We are thrilled to share this film with the world."

My Secret Billionaire will be available on: iTunes, Amazon Instant, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow, Hoopla, Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

