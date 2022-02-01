Vision Films to Unleash Authentic Spaghetti Western "No Name & Dynamite"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US and Canadian VOD release of the uniquely filmed Western, No Name & Dynamite on February 21, 2022. The film was directed, written and produced by Errol Sack under his ES Films, Inc. banner with co-writers, producers, and fellow stuntmen/coordinators Clint Lilley, Steven Shaffer, and Derek Hunt. True to the original Spaghetti Western genre, No Name & Dynamite utilizes classic anti-heroes, despicable villains, vast and arid cinematic landscapes, and of course, plenty of gun-slinging and violence. Shot with a Sony VENICE 6K Digital Motion Picture Camera with anamorphic lenses, Sack and team were determined to simulate and emulate the look and feel popular in the 1960's genre. Authentic period costumes were provided by United American Costume Company and many historical facts were incorporated into the storyline. In addition, a storied cast of character actors add to the era's feel, including Jack Lilley (Little House On The Prairie, Blazing Saddles), Vernon Wells (Commando, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior), and the late Don Collier (Bonanza, Gunsmoke). The movie was shot on location at Sable Ranch, Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, and at Agua Dulce Movie Ranch/S.O.S. FilmWorks, all outside the city of Los Angeles.

No Name & Dynamite Spaghetti Western Movie Poster

Trailer: https://youtu.be/uuzyLvINfOw

Synopsis : In this classic action-packed Spaghetti-style Western, the line between the good guys and the bad guys is blurred as ruthless bounty hunters "No Name" and "Dynamite Davenport" shoot their way through the Wild West collecting rewards and making more enemies than friends. But with the outlaw John Wilkes Booth on the run and gold hidden in the hills, justice must be served.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "We are thrilled to bring No Name & Dynamite to audiences. The attention to authenticity in this Western is a fun escape that contains all the ingredients that echo the gritty tales of the old West in the 1800s."

Filmmaker Errol Sack says, "I truly wanted to make a movie that seemed as if it was filmed back in the day, with characters actors, and that showed how dirty the times really were (no showers!). I also wanted to highlight things we take for granted – roasted peanuts, for example, funny in the film but they were first introduced to the US in 1865, a new sensation for them. And the guns, in most movie Westerns you see bullets on belts – there was no such thing; only black powder guns which we chose to use for authenticity. It is fantastic to know anyone will be able to watch this amazing, instant classic Western."

Also starring: Rich Ting (Lone Survivor, SALT), Chris Northup (Dirty Dancing, Sleepless In Seattle), Patrick Gorman (Teen Wolf, Sleepy Hollow), Natalie Burn (Acceleration, The Expendables 3), stuntwoman and contortionist Bonnie Morgan, stuntmen Walter Scott and Joey Anaya, Thomas Rosales Jr. (Speed, Pirates of The Caribbean: At World's End), James Chalke, and Kelley Reiter (The Hunger Games).

No Name & Dynamite will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada and on DVD February 21, 2022.

