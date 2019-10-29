Vision Fitness to Launch All-New Commercial Cardio Line

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Fitness, a leading provider of versatile, value-conscious fitness equipment, continues to innovate and strengthen its commercial cardio line with technology and features that promote an easy-to-use, intuitive exercise experience.

"We are incredibly excited to share our revamped commercial cardio lineup, headlined by the all-new T600 Treadmill," said Jeff Moser, Senior Director of Sales, Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. "With the sleek, contemporary design of these products, Vision will greatly enhance the visual appeal of any fitness facility, creating instant equity for the facility owner."

The new commercial cardio line is built to withstand a variety of demanding environments and boasts a contemporary matte black finish, in addition to vivid, bright white LCD screens. The entire line was designed to elevate the visual appeal of a fitness facility with machines including:

T600 Treadmill

Powerful, reliable and responsive drive system stays in rhythm with every step



A heavy-duty waxed deck stands up to hard runs, and a lubrication-free belt with a low-friction coating minimizes stress on the drive system to extend treadmill life

S70 Ascent Trainer

Near-silent suspension design allows for smooth, low-impact exercise experience



Adjustable incline includes variable stride length and multi-position handlebars

S60 Suspension Elliptical

Low-maintenance suspension design delivers whisper-quiet, natural exercise that protects the user's joints, while simultaneously engaging the whole body



Heavy-gauge, welded steel frame results in excellent stability and long-term durability

R60 Recumbent Bike

Easily-accessible, step-through frame makes it possible for fitness enthusiasts as well as older users to enjoy a low-impact cardio workout



Contoured seat and back pad provide first-class lumbar support and stability

U60 Upright Bike

Multi-position handlebars give riders a variety of available grips to choose from as they move through different phases of their workout



Adjustable, ergonomically contoured seat makes even long, intense rides comfortable for users of all sizes

The Vision commercial cardio line is currently available for purchase through the largest network of fitness dealers in the U.S., including Johnson Fitness and Wellness, a division of Johnson Health Tech. For more information on these products, please visit www.visionfitness.com.

About Vision Fitness

Vision Fitness (www.visionfitness.com), a Johnson Health Tech brand, has been producing high-quality, value-conscious fitness equipment for homes and light commercial facilities such as multi-family housing, hotels, corporate wellness and municipal services since 1995.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

SOURCE Vision Fitness

