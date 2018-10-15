Vision Point Systems Becomes Twilio Consulting Builder - Gold Level Partner

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Point Systems, Inc, of Fairfax, VA and Twilio, Inc of San Francisco, CA announce that VPS has earned the designation of Gold-level Partner status as a Twilio Consulting Builder. Vision Point Systems has been a Twilio consulting partner since 2013. The new Gold designation indicates a strategic commitment from both parties to leverage VPS's extensive experience as a professional services firm in the contact center and communications software space to deliver modern communications architectures powered by Twilio's API-based platform.

Twilio launched its revamped Build partner program in June 2018. Since the launch of the new program, VPS has enrolled its staff in Twilio platform training, beginning with Jim Schweitzer, Director of Software and BPM Services, and Matt Simmons, Software Engineering Manager, earning their Twilio Platform Certifications.

"This partnership allows VPS to be on the leading edge of Twilio's new platform releases," said Yong Lee, CEO of Vision Point Systems. "VPS is poised to offer full-service Flex implementation services in time for the GA launch of Flex this fall, thanks to the enablement and support from Twilio's partner organization."

"Historically, companies have been challenged by SaaS models that are difficult to customize and on-premises models that are costly and slow to deploy," said George Hu, chief operating officer at Twilio. "Twilio's platform empowers consulting partners to build custom, scalable communications solutions for their customers without limits, allowing them to see value from their implementations faster than ever before. The Twilio platform is tailor-made for companies like Vision Point Systems that are defining the future, supported by our partner program BUILD that includes all they need to transform their business."

Vision Point Systems will be sponsoring Twilio's Signal conference on October 17th and 18th, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. At that event, VPS will be demoing Flex integrations and customizations that showcase VPS's ability to merge communications technology with business processes such as case management.

About Twilio

More than 2 million developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, and video by virtualizing the world's telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

To learn more, visit https://www.twilio.com/partner-solutions .

About Vision Point Systems

Founded in 2002, VPS serves the needs of its customers with general engineering services, BPM automation, telephony and mobile app development, and custom software development. The company is managed by Yong Lee, CEO, Brad Shaw, President, Jim Schweitzer, Director of Software and BPM Services, and Wayne McGaulley, Director of Engineering. Visit the VPS website at www.visionpointsystems.com

