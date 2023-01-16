Vision Processing Unit Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 17.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Vision Processing Unit Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Vision Processing Unit Market" By Fabrication Process (≤16 nm and >16–28 nm), By Application (Smartphones, Drones, Cameras, Others), By Vertical (Consumer electronics, Security and surveillance, Automotive, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Vision Processing Unit Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.17% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Vision Processing Unit Market Overview

A vision processing unit (VPU) is a type of microprocessor that is used to power machine learning and AI technologies. In extreme power-constrained environments, the vision processing unit generates high-performance machine vision and visual awareness. The microprocessor's features include programmability and flexibility, as well as power savings because it only uses a tenth of the power for the related task. It is also used for recognising an object's memory, providing CPU and GPU components, and improving overall system performance, which aids in visualising the object in all three dimensions. The unit is used in a variety of applications, including smartphones, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), cameras, drones, and many others.

The increased adoption of machine vision systems across a wide range of industry verticals, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing, is expected to drive growth in the vision processing unit market. Smartphones are using VPU more frequently, which reduces power consumption and lengthens battery life. VPUs are also used in wearable cameras that are used by security personnel and law enforcement personnel for surveillance, as well as by doctors supervising patient care in the medical field. As a result, it is anticipated that the market will expand due to the rising demand for systems on chip (SoC) circuits with low power consumption that have numerous applications.

There are certain constraints and obstacles faced that will limit the market growth. The factors such as the availability of CPUs and GPUS with high capabilities are limiting the market growth. Also, the complexity associated with the programming of the system on which VPU is incorporated is expected to sluggish growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the incorporation of several innovative and technologically advanced products, the emergence of autonomous cars, an increase in the need for machine vision systems in industrial applications, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer promising growth opportunities.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Vision Processing Unit Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Vision Processing Unit Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Movidius, Samsung, Cadence, Mediatek, Hisilicon Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, Inuitive, Ceva, Inuitive, and Synopsys, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Vision Processing Unit Market into Fabrication Process, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

Vision Processing Unit Market, by Fabrication Process

≤16 nm



>16–28 nm

Vision Processing Unit Market, by Application

Smartphones



Drones



Cameras



Others

Vision Processing Unit Market, by Vertical

Consumer electronics



Security and surveillance



Automotive



Others

Vision Processing Unit Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

