Vision Semicon provides a safe food and beverage culture space with their droplet-blocking table "Anvita" - CES 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Semicon (CEO Tong-seopYoon) will introduce STORANT, an unmanned restaurant solution that combines a barista system with serving robots, along with a sneeze guard table and a quarantine robot at the "CES 2022" which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022 (local time), after it was selected in the 'Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020.'

Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), "Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020" is a project that selects Korean products and services worth paying attention to at this year's CES.The project considers originality, marketability, possibility of mass production, and investment value among small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in Korea.

Vision Semicon developed their STORANT solution in 2020 using the technology accumulated through their smart factory business since 2013. Currently, it is operating 10 branches in major domestic cities and is expanding its business area through continuous development of new technology.

Using the principle of an air curtain, the newly introduced sneeze guard table Anvita prevents drop let infections even when we talk face to face in the same space. In addition, spaces that have a lot of human traffic are sterilized and air purified through autonomous quarantine robots. In particular, since it uses hydrogen sterilization water that is harmless to the human body, we are able to safely share spaces with other people, which was not possible with existing UV-oriented sterilization methods.

Tong-seopYoon, CEO of Vision Semicon, said, "In this fourth industrial revolution era with newly emerging core technologies, the goal is for STORANT to lead the Virus Free Zone on behalf of K-Science."

SOURCE Vision Semicon