Vision Sensor Markets, 2026 - High Development and Installation Cost are Hampering the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key players in the Vision Sensor market include Sick AG, Cognex Corporation, Sensopart GmhH, Balluff GmhH, Teledyne Technologies, Omron Microscan Systems, Basler AG, Keyence Corporation, Aquifi, Baumer Holding AG, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmhH Co. Kg, Ximea GmhH, Ifm Electronic GmhH, Sualab, Wenglor Sensoric AG, Leuze Electronic GmhH + Co Kg, Datalogic SPA, Qualitas Technologies, Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg and Isra Vision.



Global Vision Sensor market accounted for $2.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.0%.



Some of the factors influencing the market growth are rising electronics and electrical industry and growing advanced automation technology. However, high development and installation cost are hampering the growth of the market.



Vision sensors are the systems which consist of a display, interface, video camera, and the computer processor to automate industrial processes. These sensors use images captured by a camera to determine the presence, orientation, and accuracy of parts. These sensors differ from image inspection systems in that the camera, light, and controller are contained in a single unit, which makes the unit's construction and operation simple. There are differences between these sensors and other general-purpose sensors.



Based on the application, the code reading segment is commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for visions sensors from the automotive industry. Code readers can be used to identify and track and trace products for production flow, logistics, and serialization.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market, due to the growing electronics industry along with robust growth in the manufacturing industry in emerging countries such as China and India across the region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Vision Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 3D Vision Sensors

5.3 Less Than 3D Vision Sensors

5.3.1 Code Readers

5.3.2 Monochrome Vision Sensors

5.3.3 Color Vision Sensors

5.4 Smart Vision Sensor

5.5 Counting Sensors

5.6 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Sensor

5.7 Measuring Sensors

5.8 Detecting Sensors

5.9 Digital Black & White

5.10 Other Sensor Types

5.10.1 Pixel Sensors

5.10.2 Contour Sensors



6 Global Vision Sensor Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Distributor

6.3 Direct Sales



7 Global Vision Sensor Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electronics & Semiconductor

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Food & Packaging

7.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

7.6 Pharmaceuticals

7.7 Aerospace

7.8 Healthcare

7.9 Cosmetics

7.10 Other End Users

7.10.1 Machinery

7.10.2 Metals



8 Global Vision Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Code Reading

8.3 Industrial Inspection and Verification

8.4 Localization

8.5 Part Detection

8.6 Gauging

8.7 Part Orientation

8.8 Other Applications



9 Global Vision Sensor Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Sick AG

11.2 Cognex Corporation

11.3 Sensopart GmhH

11.4 Balluff GmhH.

11.5 Teledyne Technologies

11.6 Omron Microscan Systems

11.7 Basler AG.

11.8 Keyence Corporation

11.9 Aquifi

11.10 Baumer Holding AG

11.11 Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmhH Co. Kg

11.12 Ximea GmhH

11.13 Ifm Electronic GmhH

11.14 Sualab

11.15 Wenglor Sensoric AG

11.16 Leuze Electronic GmhH + Co Kg.

11.17 Datalogic SPA

11.18 Qualitas Technologies

11.19 Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg

11.20 Isra Vision



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8zpn0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

