Visionaire Lighting Launches Endurascape, the Latest Concrete Bollard Lighting Technology for Walkways, Driveways and Bridges

The new LED lighting product line is available in as quick as six weeks thanks to U.S.-based manufacturing operation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaire Lighting, a subsidiary of PANGEA Global Technologies (PGT), the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting, today announced the launch of Endurascape, the latest concrete bollard lighting technology for walkways, entrances, promenades, plazas, courtyards, driveways, bridges and landscaped areas. The Endurascape concrete bollard series is designed to enhance and blend with architectural and natural landscapes. Orders will be fulfilled in as little as six weeks due to the company's U.S.-based vertical manufacturing operation.

Pangea Global Technologies Pangea Global Technologies

Endurascape fixtures boast 100,000-to-150,000-hour LED lamp life and feature clear, high-impact-resistant acrylic lens with silicone gasketing for a weather-tight seal. The posts are steel-reinforced pre-cast hollow core concrete that come in round and square shapes. There are four top styles and three textured finishes, designed to match a variety of architectural aesthetics.

"With the new Endurascape series, we focused on offering fixtures that compliment and blend in with a variety of architectural and natural landscapes. When paired with our Pangea SaaS, a well-lit walkway or driveway can be turned into a smart environment with automation and third-party device connectivity," said PGT President, Roger Cheek. "Being a U.S.-based vertical manufacturing organization during the global supply chain crisis has allowed us to continue innovating our LED lighting offerings and keep turnaround times lower than the competition."

Endurascape paired with PGT's Pangea SaaS open-architecture lighting software platform can turn any outdoor lighting project into a dynamic connected lighting solution that is easily accessed and controlled. The completely wireless system connects to 3,000+ fixtures on a single gateway, with no wiring between light fixtures, granting full wireless control of individual light fixtures and pre-set zones, while gathering data and generating real-time reporting. Pangea SaaS enables the creation of Smart Environments, automation, data reporting and third-party device connectivity.

To learn more about Endurascape by Visionaire Lighting, please visit https://visionairelighting.com/products/endurascape/.

To learn more about Pangea Saas, please visit https://pangeaglobaltechnologies.com.

About Visionaire Lighting

Visionaire Lighting is a leading manufacturer of high performance, specification grade outdoor lighting with a wide variety of quality, architecturally designed fixtures and poles at competitive rates. Visionaire's patented reflector systems utilize exclusive innovations in reflector technology for significant photometric advantage and cost savings. The widest selection of Dark Sky approved fixtures ensures viable environmental consciousness and energy conservation for any project. Visionaire is the ideal solution for many applications including shopping centers, auto dealerships, street lighting and tennis courts.

About PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PANGEA Global Technologies is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform.

Media Contact:

Elle Welch

(423) 605-5553

[email protected]

SOURCE Pangea Global Technologies