Visionary PLS&TY Releases Feel-Good-Vibes EP 'Very Special'

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the heels from releasing back-to-back hit singles, Florida native DJ and producer, PLS&TY, released his full "Very Special" EP today on all digital streaming platforms. The EP includes already released singles "Very Special" ft. Sean Kingston, "I Miss You" ft Alex Aiono and Wifisfuneral, "High" ft. Tima Dee, and new single "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" ft. Kyan, officially out now.

PLS&TY

The "Very Special" EP features many well-known artists. Pop culture icon and fan favorite, Sean Kingston, best known for his hit song "Beautiful Girls," adds his touch to "Very Special." Social media star and actor on Netflix's "Finding Ohana," Alex Aiono, and one of the pioneers of the Soundcloud rap scene, Wifisfuneral, teamed up on "I Miss You." Tima Dee, a frequent collaborator with Borgore, Tritonal and more has also added her touch to the song "High." Lastly, Kyan, known for his feature on Madeon's debut studio album "Adventure," collaborates with PLS&TY on "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

PLS&TY's unique creativity shines throughout "Very Special" as he combines the lyrics of young love with an electronic dance sound, giving a refreshing wave to the electronic music scene and the perfect "summertime" daydream. He allows his audience to explore the depth of his artistry and musical intentions when it comes to telling a story through wavy, upbeat and sublime electronic music.

With past hits already cemented in the Billboard charts like "Good Vibes" and "Run Wild," PLS&TY continues to turn his visions into a reality that people have been craving. The new single, "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," wraps up the EP with a gravitating introduction, catchy lyrics and anticipating drops that will be sure to light up any party. From his forward-thinking music mind, PLS&TY is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals, and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good.

PLS&TY: "The inspiration for 'Very Special' was the natural progression of how relationships begin and end. Working with such talented artists helped bring my vision to life as they all put their own signature touches to the records embodied on the EP."

After a collection of chart-topping singles including "Good Vibes" (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), "Down For Me," "Rebel Love" (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), and "Motives" (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts / Top 25 Billboard Electronic Charts), PLS&TY would see his productions remixed by Grammy-nominated Morgan Page, Rusko, Cazzette, and more.

His own remix of Genevieve's "Colors" was featured in a Hershey's Milk Chocolate television commercial that has amassed over 1 billion views. With this brand new EP release including pop records with artists like Sean Kingston, Wifisfuneral and Alex Aiono, PLS&TY is showing no signs of slowing down, even after a busy 2019 touring season which included A-List festivals Shaky Beats, Breakaway, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas and more. The year 2020 will see PLS&TY stepping into his own with the "Very Special EP," amongst confirmed performances at the renowned Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and more.

