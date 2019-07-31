Visionary Scott Gillen and Douglas Elliman's Tracy Tutor Launch a $500 Million Portfolio "The Malibu Series"

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announces the arrival of "The Malibu Series," a $500,000,000 collection of 13 ultra-luxury and architecturally significant homes being marketed exclusively by top Douglas Elliman agent, Tracy Tutor.

The offerings, all located along Malibu's stunning 21-mile coastline, have been designed, built or are in construction by Scott Gillen and his renowned firm, Unvarnished. This is the first time that the homes have been marketed as a collection and are comprised of The New Castle, The Case Residences, Malibu Road Beach House, Paradise Cove House, The Point Dume Compound and The Who Homes – The Where, The Why, The What and The Who.

Of the 13, two homes are already sold and two are under contract.

With the Malibu Series, Mr. Gillen and his team at his design and build firm, Unvarnished, aspire to elevate the art of home building to the highest level of sophistication for those high-end buyers with a greater appreciation for beautiful, thoughtful design.

"I live to create, and so for years I have put everything I am into turning ideas and dream into reality," said Mr. Gillen, founder of Unvarnished. "My intense focus on results equates to a product, like The Malibu Series, that is nothing short of awe-inspiring."

Each of the 13 offerings was meticulously designed and curated with tailored furnishings, appliances, and hardware. This harmony of craftsmanship, impeccable finishes and incredible ocean views create a living experience authentic to the spirit of Malibu and unrivaled in Los Angeles.

"To launch a collection of this grandeur and magnitude in a place as iconic as Malibu is thrilling," said Ms. Tutor, star of the Bravo hit show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. "Each of these residences are as unique as they are spectacular, and I look forward to working with Scott and his team at Unvarnished to bring these remarkable homes to the attention of discerning ultra-high net worth buyers from around the world."

The New Castle

The first in the Malibu Series, this stunning home is situated on one of Malibu's most spectacular sites, showcasing unprecedented craftsmanship and 360-degree promontory views that capture a striking duality of land and sea.

Priced at $75 million, The New Castle includes a Teak wine room with accommodations for a 450-bottle collection as well as an adjacent cigar room. The glass-enclosed great room reveals an awe-inspiring panorama of the ocean beyond the three-sided infinity pool.

The custom-designed Bulthaup kitchen features Miele, Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances, while custom Minotti beds and sofas compliment the linear nature of the home. A wealth of natural, hand-hewn wood elements, including architectural Glulam beams, signature hand-scraped 80-year old White Oak floors, custom-designed Bulthaup cabinetry and a custom walnut soaking tub, complete the residence, lending the home warmth and dimension.

The Case Residences

Named in homage to the mid-20th century experiments in American residential architecture from significant architects including Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames ad Ralph Rapson, Unvarnished broke ground on "The Case" project in 2018, which features five spectacular mid-century modern inspired homes located within a 24-acre exclusive guard-gated community in the coveted Malibu Bluffs.

Perhaps the most valuable undeveloped property anywhere on the coast of California whose entitlements took 11-years to obtain before breaking ground, The Case features all-encompassing panorama views of what the locals call the Queen's Necklace including the internationally famous Surfrider and Malibu Colony beaches. In this incomparable property, architecture, design and location come together in a way that has never before happened in Malibu. Designed with Gillen's distinct warm minimalist style that emphasizes clean lines and ocean views, The Case homes compliment Malibu's authentic beauty.

Priced from $50-$100 million, the residences range from 9,500-to-12,000-square feet on estate sized lots. Construction on all five residences is underway and they are slated for completion in 2020.

Malibu Road Beach House: 24266 Malibu Road

This distinguished four-bedroom, four-bathroom masterpiece sits on a 7,000-square-foot, one-of-a-kind lot providing unparalleled luxury on the sandy beaches along the famed old Malibu Road. Outfitted with white oak flooring, Scott's signature Bulthaup kitchen, an expansive three car garage and an infinity edge pool and expansive pool deck, the residence is priced at $25 million.

Paradise Cove House: 27724 Pacific Coast Highway

Located on the most coveted and secluded section of the Paradise Cove Beach, this one-and-one-half acre property boasts an enchanting irreplaceable beach house that rests on the sand. Additionally, on the large upper pad, the property includes an expansive detached pool house with state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and a breathtaking oversized pool. Price is available upon request.

The Point Dume Compound: 29215 Cliffside Drive Home

Overlooking picturesque Point Dume Nature Preserve and the protected waters of Dume Cove, this compound is being remodeled by Scott Gillen's Unvarnished. Priced at $25 million, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom masterpiece boasts an almost 5,000 square-foot, two-story main house with ocean views, a movie theatre, and attached garage. The property features a gracious guesthouse with kitchen, gym and basement, which together with the separate pool house, form a spacious courtyard with the Infinity pool nestled between.

The Who

Inside a private gated enclave of four extraordinary homes including The Where, The Why, The What and the pièce de résistance of the Series, The Who, Scott Gillen has created another first in class community, with the first two sold and one under contract. Some might say that Scott Gillen saved the best for last and we tend to agree. Priced at $16.5 million, The Who showcases masterfully crafted interiors and panoramic ocean views and is just a mere stone's throw to Malibu's celebrated Cross Creek and Surfrider Beach.

For more information on The Malibu Series, please visit www.themalibuseries.com or contact Tracy Tutor at 310-595-3889 or tracy.tutor@elliman.com.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 118 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman