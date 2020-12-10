Visionect Announces Upcoming 2021 Release of Ultra Low-Power, Cutting-Edge 'Joan 32' - The Most Sustainable, Digital-Signage Workplace Display on the Planet

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joan by Visionect announced the upcoming release of the latest evolution in its groundbreaking and innovative e-paper sign solutions for the corporate environment: Joan 32. The completely wireless Joan 32 is an easy to deploy, use and manage system requiring zero installation costs and taking mere minutes to set up. Replacing LCD displays altogether, Joan 32 is both quiet and incredibly energy efficient, using 99% less power than conventional digital displays. Designed to consistently save companies thousands of dollars on installation and energy costs, Joan 32 will be ready for purchase in the first quarter of 2021. Visionect is currently offering a 15% preorder discount for early adopters.

Joan 32_ideal for presenting company KPIs Joan 32_ePaper digital signage for corporate communication

"With Joan 32, we are reinforcing our position as leaders in deploying ultra-low power e-paper solutions for the workplace," said Rok Zalar, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionect. "We started with a meeting room booking system, but we are now offering tools and services for the whole workspace. All the solutions under the Joan umbrella are state-of-the-art technology focusing on simplicity and ease-of-use in every step. Joan 32 is no exception. Its minimal power consumption makes Joan 32 the most sustainable, digital-signage workplace display on the planet."

Joan 32: The Future of Corporate Communication

Joan 32 is an all-in-one, complete system right out of the box: display, mount and player. Intentionally unobtrusive, Joan 32 integrates calmly and immediately into corporate culture, offering organization with displayed announcements that are a synchronized part of a harmonious, fluid workplace. Joan 32 accurately conveys technical information, uploaded images, company branding, system-wide alerts, and other important daily announcements or information. And while ideal for a corporate workspace, Joan 32 can also easily be adapted to other industries in need of publicly displayed information: airports, hotels, offices, restaurants, banks, museums, shops, hospitals and schools.

Joan 32 requires no constant power source and its battery life lasts for months on a single charge, with recharging possible over a single night. Device settings and system analytics can be accessed directly from each Joan 32 display. Physical features of the Joan 32 include:

Device : 31.2-inch (16.9 diagonal) E-Ink® electronic paper screen; high visibility and contrast, 180-degree viewing angle; high-quality anodized aluminum casing with anti-reflective, high-transmissive glass in a slate-gray and graphite-black 8kg device.

: 31.2-inch (16.9 diagonal) E-Ink® electronic paper screen; high visibility and contrast, 180-degree viewing angle; high-quality anodized aluminum casing with anti-reflective, high-transmissive glass in a slate-gray and graphite-black 8kg device. Resolution: 2560 x 1440px.

2560 x 1440px. Active Area (H/W): 27.21 x 15.31 inches (691.2 x 388.8 mm).

27.21 x 15.31 inches (691.2 x 388.8 mm). Pixel Pitch (H/W): 0.01 x 0.01 inches (0.27 x 0.27 mm); equivalent to 94 ppi.

0.01 x 0.01 inches (0.27 x 0.27 mm); equivalent to 94 ppi. Pixel Configuration: Square 16 level grayscale; refresh rate 750 ms (4-bit full screen)/100 ms (1-bit partial).

Square 16 level grayscale; refresh rate 750 ms (4-bit full screen)/100 ms (1-bit partial). Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b /g/n) standard; WPA2-PSK, WPA2-EAP support.

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (IEEE /g/n) standard; WPA2-PSK, WPA2-EAP support. Power: Patented ultra-low energy architecture, only 1% of the power used by conventional LCDs; high-performance rechargeable battery; enclosed micro-USB charging cable; cordless functionality.

About Joan

A product of Visionect, Joan is the global leader in hardware and software solutions for managing workplace, meeting rooms, and teams. Its portfolio includes a variety of workplace solutions, including a world-renowned meeting room booking system and a recently launched hot-desking solution: the Joan Desk Booking app. Advanced e-paper technology ensures a long battery life, easy mounting in just minutes, and an anti-glare screen. Joan devices are in use by leading companies and organizations across the globe, including Microsoft, NASA, Samsung, and Amazon. Learn more at: www.GetJoan.com.

About Visionect

Visionect is the world's premier designer and developer of e-paper solutions for low power displays in digital signage. As a result of more than a decade of market-leading expertise, Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, easy installation, and simplicity of use. Learn more at: www.Visionect.com.

