Visionet's AtClose Title Production System Partners with Generes & Associates

CRANBURY, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems , the leader of digitally enabled solutions that innovate, design, and deliver products and services in the cloud, announced today a strategic partnership between its AtClose title production system, and Generes & Associates . With Generes & Associates' exceptional service and expertise, combined with Visionet's flagship title and settlement solution, the partnership empowers title companies to meet today's demands for faster closings, better data insights and increased efficiencies.

"The AtClose team is thrilled to announce a partnership with Generes & Associates," said Melanie Sweeney, Sales Director for AtClose. "We've segmented a next-generation product to meet the needs of smaller title agents and we look forward to the success of our mutual clients with a winning combination of high tech and high touch service delivered via this partnership."

AtClose is a fully secured, scalable, cloud-based title production system that streamlines operations through robust integrations and automation. For over two decades, Visionet has served the nation's top title and settlement organizations in identifying and innovating optimal solutions for long-term success.

"Our primary goal has always been to help our clients be successful with industry-leading and intuitive technology and services," said President and Founder of Generes & Associates, Edwin Generes. "Partnering with AtClose allows us to continue applying our personal, 'one-to-one' approach alongside the value, ease of use, and adaptability of their software."

Generes & Associates offers the most comprehensive set of services to professionals in the title, settlement and escrow industry. Since 1993, the company has provided sales, training, consulting and other services.

About AtClose & Visionet Systems

AtClose, a wholly owned subsidiary of Visionet Systems, Inc., supports the nation's top title and settlement organizations. Meet the future of title technology with AtClose – scalable, configurable & driving automation. AtClose is an end-to-end cloud-based solution for facilitating title and settlement processing.

Visionet is a premier digital technology solutions company and for over 27 years, our innovation-centric and approach has unlocked digital-driven success to hundreds of clients. Our strategic technological alliances with Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Adobe and AWS, as well as accolades like Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and 2022 are a testament to our expertise in delivering seamless digital transition.

