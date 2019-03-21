Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $2,287 Million Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market
Automotive Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Report 2019-2029
Mar 21, 2019, 06:00 ET
LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Product Type (Camera Based and Sensor Based), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV), by Geography (America, Asia Oceania, Europe, MEA) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing Biometrics Technologies for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) are being developed to monitor driver alertness, that not only recognizes the driver, but also checks his or her level of vigilance. The purpose of the Driver Monitoring System is to alert the driver when signs of drowsiness or distraction are detected. The system can also be used for other application which includes driver identification and control functions using the eyes. The systems are primarily aimed at achieving heightened safety and more intuitive use of the new generation of advanced driver assistance functions.
Automotive OEMs are showing interest in offering holistic DMS by providing vehicles with higher order intelligence about the state of the driver, including fatigue, cognitive load, personalisation, and health monitoring. OEMs are expected to enter into more partnerships with medical companies, universities, and technology firms to identify new opportunities and technologies in the DMS space.
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the market. Visiongain assesses that the global Automotive Driver Monitoring System market will generate revenues of US$ 2,287 Mn in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
• Forecast data for Automotive Driver Monitoring System During The 2019–2029 Period; Automotive Driver Monitoring System Is Further Subdivided By Product Type And Vehicle Type And Is Provided At A Global Level, Regional Level, And Leading Country Level
• Regional Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering
• Asia-Oceania Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• China Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• India Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia – Oceania Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• America Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• U.S. Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Americas Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• France Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Netherland Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East & Africa Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of MEA Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Automotive Driver Monitoring System Submarket Forecasts From 2019-2029 For Vehicle Type Including
• Passenger Vehicle Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• LCV Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• HCV Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Automotive Driver Monitoring System submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering
• Camera Based Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Sensor Based Driver Monitoring System Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Analysis Of The Key Factors And Developments Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Automotive Driver Monitoring System Markets From 2019-2029
• Profiles Of Leading Companies Involved In Automotive Driver Monitoring Systems
• Autoliv Inc.
• Denso Corporation
• Jabil Inc.
• Magna International
• Omron Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Pioneer Corporation
• Seeing Machine
• Valeo Group
• Visteon Corporation
Who should read this report?
• Automotive Driver Monitoring System companies
• Automotive OEMs
• Tier 1 & Tier 2 suppliers
• Sensor specialists
• Electronics companies
• Software developers
• Biometrics specialists
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Electronics engineers
• NPD specialists
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Regulators
