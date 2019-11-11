Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $23bn Wearable Medical Devices Market
Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast 2019-2029
Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Wearable Devices, Pain Management Devices, Diabetes Management Wearable Devices, Rehabilitation Devices, Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices, Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches, Home Health Care, Remoted Patient Monitoring, Sports and Fitness, Pharmacies, Online Channel
Nov 11, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach $23bn in 2024. In 2018, the therapeutic wearable medical devices segment held 65% of the global wearable medical devices market.
The 182-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global wearable medical devices market and includes 93 tables and 56 figures. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
• Global Wearable Medical Devices market revenues forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029:
• Vital Sign Monitoring Devices
• Neuromodulation Devices
• Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
• Glucose Monitoring Devices
• Sleep Monitoring Devices
• Others
• Global Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029
• Pain Management Devices
• Diabetes Management Wearable Devices
• Rehabilitation Devices
• Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices
• Others
• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Type:
• Activity Monitors
• Smart Watches
• Smart Clothing
• Patches
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by region.
• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Application:
• Home Health Care
• Remote Patient Monitoring
• Sports and Fitness
Each submarket is further segmented by region.
• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by Distribution:
• Pharmacies
• Online Channel
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by region.
• Global Wearable Medical Devices Market revenues forecast by regional and national market:
• North America: US, Canada
• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Revenues forecast of each regional market is further segmented into Diagnostic & Monitoring Wearable Devices and Therapeutic Wearable Devices.
• This report provides the following qualitative analysis:
• Market Drivers and Restraints
• SWOT Analysis
• This report discusses these selected leading companies:
• Fitbit
• Garmin
• Medtronic
• Royal Philips N.V.
• Sotera Wireless
• Omron Corporation
• Vital Connect, Inc.
• Intelesens
• LifeWatch
• Polar Electro
• Withings
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott
Acuknee, LLC
Adidas
AiQ
AliphCom, Inc.
AliveCorr
Anatomical Concepts
Apple
Aurex Corp.
Avery Dennison
Axiobionics, LLC
Banner Health
Beijing iKangtai Technology
BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
BioElectronics Corporation
Biotricity
BodyMedia
Cambridge Temperature Concepts
CeQur
Chrono Therapeutics
Coin
CoRehab srl
Corventis, Inc.
Covidien
Cyrcadia Health
Dia-Vit Ltd.
Felicis Ventures
Fitbit
Fitstar
FoodMarble
Foundry Group
Galvanic
Garmin Ltd
Given Imaging
GN Resound group
Google
Gradient Medical company
GYMWATCH GmbH
Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science
Hexoskin
Hocoma
iHealth
Integrity Applications
InteraXon
Jawbone
KLAS
Loon Lab, Inc.
Massive Health
Mayo Clinic
Medtronic
Monica Healthcare
MTN
Nemaura Medical
Neofect
NeuroMetrix, Inc.
NightBalance
Nike
Nokia
Novartis
Nuvo
Omron
Pebble
Polar Electro
Practice GreenHealth
Preventice
Prima-Temp
ProNav
Proteus Digital Health
ReSound
ReWalk
Royal Philips N.V.
Samsung
SGS United Kingdom Limited
Siemens Healthcare
Sleep Image
SoftTech VC
Sotera Wireless, Inc,
Starkey Hearing Technologies
Step of Mind
True ventures
Unilife Corporation
Ventech
Viatom
Viatom Technology
Visere
Vital Connect
VivoSensMedical
Volcano Corporation
WalkJoy, Inc.
Wearable Robotics
Withings
Zephyr Technology
List of Other Organizations Mentioned in the Report
AAMI
Accountable Care Organizations
American Heart Association
American Telemedicine Association
Brookings Institute
Continua Health Alliance
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)
HealthTrust
National Patient Safety Foundation
National University of Singapore
Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)
The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
The Chino Valley Medical Centre
United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
WHO
