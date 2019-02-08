Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $322bn Poultry Feed Market
Global Poultry Feed Market Forecast 2019-2019
Broiler, Turkeys, Layers, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Feed Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Feed Acidifiers
The global poultry feed market is estimated to reach $322bn in 2024. The broiler poultry feed submarket is expected to hold 64% share of the global poultry feed market in 2024. The global poultry feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Type of Product:
• Broiler
• Turkeys
• Layers
• Others
• Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Additives:
• Amino acids
• Vitamins
• Feed Enzymes
• Antibiotics
• Antioxidants
• Feed Acidifiers
• Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Regional and National market:
• North America: US, Rest of North America
• Europe: Russia, UK, France, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Rest of Latin America
• RoW
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global poultry feed market:
• Alltech Inc.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• BASF Corporation
• Cargill Inc.
• Charoen Pokphand Foods
• CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S
• Evonik Industries AG
• Novus International Inc.
• Nutreco NV
• Royal DSM N.V.
• Suguna Foods
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the global poultry feed market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the poultry feed market. You find data, trends and predictions.
