Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $35bn Cosmetics Packaging Market
Top 20 Cosmetics Packaging Companies 2019
Albea SA, AptarGroup, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Other Companies
Jun 17, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 20 cosmetics packaging companies accounted for $11,091m, or 32.6% of the total cosmetics packaging market (2017). Albea SA, a France based packaging company, accounted for the highest market share in the cosmetics packaging market.
Report Scope
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the cosmetics packaging market:
• Albea SA
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
• WestRock Co.
• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
• Bemis Co., Inc.
• Crown Holdings, Inc.
• Ball Corp.
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Ardagh Group SA
• Owens-Illinois, Inc.
• RPC Group Plc
• DS Smith Plc
• Silgan Holdings, Inc.
• Greif, Inc.
• Sonoco Products Co.
• Amcor Ltd.
• Avery Dennison Corp.
• Berry Global Group, Inc.
• Tetra Pak International Sa
• Other players
This report discuses key developments, financial information, financial outlook, primary market competitors, products/services, organisational structure, business sectors, SWOT analysis.
• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the cosmetics packaging market: SWOT Analysis and Market Trends
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• Who are the leading players, where are they positioned in the market and what are their prospects?
• How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining cosmetics packaging market dynamics?
• What are the market shares for each leading company in the cosmetics packaging market?
• What will be the main drivers of the overall market?
• How will the leading companies adapt their strategies to accommodate changes in market conditions?
Companies covered in the report include:
Acrus CCL
Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A.
Albea SA
Alcan Packaging Beauty
Amcor Ltd.
Ampac Holdings Llc
AMVIG Holdings Ltd.
AptarGroup, Inc.
Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A.
Ardagh Group SA
Avery Dennison Corp.
AVINTIV Inc.
Ball Corp.
Ball Corporation
Bemis Co., Inc.
BERICAP GmbH & Co KG
Berlin Packaging L.L.C.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Berry Plastics Group, Inc.
Bilcare Ltd.
Bobbie Brown
Bon Ami Company
Bourjois Cosmetics
Brødrene Hartmann A/S
Bway Holding Company
Capsule International Llc
Carton Craft Corporation
CCL Industries, Inc.
Cenveo Packaging
Chanel
Clarins
Clear Lam Packaging, Inc.
Clinique
Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc.
Coach
Colorpak
Conitex Sonoco
Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
Crown Food España Sociedad Anonima.
Crown Holdings, Inc.
DeLaval
Dior
Dongwon Systems Corp.
DS Smith Plc
Dynapac Co., Ltd.
Encirc Limited
Essel Propack Ltd.
Estee Lauder
Exal Corporation
Faultless Starch
Flint Group Germany GmbH
Fortress Global Enterprises, Inc.
Fuji Seal International, Inc.
Garnier
G-Box, S.A. de C.V.
GEKA GmbH
Giorgio Armani
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
Greif, Inc.
Groupe Ecco Boites Pliantes Ltée.
Grupo Gondi
Grupo Rotoplas SA de CV
Guala Closures Spa
Hanna Group Pty Ltd
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
Innovia Films Limited
Innovia Group
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
J.L. Clark Llc
Junior Achievement (JA)
Kaufman Container Company
Korsini-SAF
Kuantum Papers Ltd.
L'Oreal Paris
Lancôme
Letica Corporation
Lithocraft, Inc.
MAC
Macfarlane Group Plc
Manaksia Ltd.
Maybelline
MeadWestvaco
Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited
Multi-Color Corp.
Mylène
National Carton and Coating Co.
New Toyo International Holdings Ltd.
Norgraft Packaging, S.A.
Nortec International Ltd.
Owens-Illinois, Inc.
P&G
Piramal Glass Ltd.
Plastic Packaging Inc.
Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd.
PSB Industries SA
PT Berlina Tbk
Q7Paris
Reparenco
Revlon
Reynolds Presto Products Inc.
Richards Packaging Income Fund
RKW SE
RockTenn Company
RPC Group Plc
Saxon Packaging
Scandolara Tub-Est s.r.o
Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.
Seydaco Packaging Corp.
Shisiedo
Sidel
Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.
Silgan Holdings, Inc.
Sks Bottle And Packaging Inc.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
Sonoco Products Co.
Soyuz
SP Fiber Holdings, Inc.
Starboard Value LP
Sun Chemical
Superior Multi-Packaging Limited
Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.
Tetra Laval
Tetra Pak International Sa
The Australian Paper Manufacturers
The Bryce Corporation
The European Aluminum Foil Association (EAFA)
The Prudential Insurance Company of America
The Works Stores Ltd
Tom Ford
Torelló
Treofan Americas
Tricorbraun Inc.
UFP Technologies, Inc.
Unilever
University of Toledo
Utopia Skincare
Vetropack Holding AG
Vidrala SA
W/S Packaging Group Inc.
WestRock Company
Yun Probiotherapy
Yves Saint Laurent
