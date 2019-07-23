Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $72bn Australian Defence Market

LONDON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Domain Submarket (Land-Based, Airborne, Naval, Space-Based), by Spending Submarket (Personnel, O&M, Procurement, RDT&E, Others), Plus Analysis of Leading Local and International Companies in the Market

Australian Defence – our new study reveals trends, opportunities, and predicted revenues

Where is the Australian Defence market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2029, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Visiogain's 176 page report provides 199 tables, charts, and graphs.



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2029, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses, product profiles and commercial developments.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall Australian Defence market, you find revenue forecasts to 2029 for the following submarkets:

• Land-Based

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space-Based

• Personnel

• O&M

• Procurement

• RDT&E

• Others

Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. Understand the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential future sales, discovering the critical factors likely to achieve success.

Overall world revenue for Australian Defence will reach $38.5bn in 2019, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2029. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the Australian Defence industry?

Our new report discusses the issues and events affecting the Australian Defence market. You find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

• Defence modernization initiatives

• Technologically advanced equipment procurement programs

• Increased focus towards border security and transition of capabilities in Asia-Pacific

• New military and commercial contracts and upgradation programs

Find analysis of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

• Revenue forecasts to 2029 for the Australian Defence market – discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2029 for the key submarkets – Land-based, Airborne, Naval, Space-Based, Personnel, O&M, Procurement, RDT&E, Others

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

• View opinions from our survey, seeing interviews with authorities

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Companies covered in the report include:

Airbus Group SE

Australian Submarine Corporation

Austal Ltd.

BAE Systems

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

CEA Technologies

DMS Maritime

EM Solutions

General Dynamics

Strategic Marine

Broadspectrum Limited

Ledios

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Downer EDI Limited

SAAB AB

L3 Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Safran

Navantia

Qinetiq

UGL Defence

NIOA

Elbit Systems Limited

Lendlease

Spotless Group Limited (Downer Group)

Babcock Australasia

Naval Group



Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Australia-United States Ministerial Consultation (AUSMIN)

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO)

Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC)

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

