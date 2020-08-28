Visiongain publishes Advanced Wound Care Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Wound Care–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

The Advanced Wound Care market heading analysis assesses data, trends, opportunities and business prospects to 2030.

The 650+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs covering the Advanced Wound Care Market, with forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level.

Revenue forecasting to 2030, with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

Original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

By Product Type

• Advanced Wound Dressings

• Therapy Devices

• Biologics

• Others

By Dressings

• Antimicrobial Dressing

• Foam Dressing

• Hydrocolloid Dressing

• Film Dressing

• Alginate Dressing

• Hydrogel Dressing

By Wound Therapy Devices

• NPWT

• Ultrasound

• Others

By Biologics

• Skin Replacement

• Collagen-Based

• Cell-Based

• Others

By Applications

• Burns

• Trauma

• Surgical Wounds

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Venous Leg Ulcers

• Arterial Ulcers

• Others

By End-Users

• Hospitals

• Wound care centers

• Home healthcare

• Others.

By Distribution Channel

• Direct Tenders

• Retail

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 22 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Belgium

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– The Philippines

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Advanced Wound Care Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, U.S., Germany, UK and India, China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Advanced Wound Care Market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030.

Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Advanced Wound Care Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Biologics, Applications, End-User, Distribution Channel, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 22 key national markets – See forecasts for the Advanced Wound Care market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Advanced Wound Care Market. Some of the company's profiles in this report include Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity (Acquired by 3M), Mölnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, Coloplast, Organogenesis Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH (Acquired by Essity Hygiene and Health AB), Generex Biotechnology Corp., Hollister Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, PAUL HARTMANN Limited, MEDTRONIC, and Zimmer Biomet.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acelity (Acquired by 3M)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BSN Medical GmbH (Acquired by Essity Hygiene and Health AB)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Hollister Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

MEDTRONIC

Mölnlycke Health Care

Organogenesis Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN Limited

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet

List of Associations

Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Central Drug Standard Control Organization

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health

International Diabetes Federation

Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare

National Competent Authorities

National Health Service

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology

United States Food and Drug Administration

World Health Organization

