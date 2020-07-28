Visiongain publishes Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the broader $1,823.4 automotive over the air (OTA) updates market space, there are massive revenue streams within firmware over the air segment to tap into. This report shows you where these business opportunities are.

The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for ADAS and connected, cars, especially in premium luxury vehicle segments has led Visiongain to publish this timely report.

Increasing automotive digitalization has inevitably meant that vehicles need regular firmware and software updates to keep pace with latest advances in connectivity but also to update the automotive cyber security. Rather that repeatedly recall the vehicle to a garage it is much more economical to perform these updates wirelessly over the air (OTA).

The software OTA updates segment is expected in particular to flourish in the next few years because of growth in the digitalization and modernization of connected vehicles and increase in sale of passenger vehicles.

What are the global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market will reach $1,823.4 Mn in 2019. The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 18.3% for the five-year period 2020-2025, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $4,833.1mn by the end of 2025.

Visiongain's timely 375 page report reveals how best to compete in this lucrative market space and maximize your company's potential.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

• Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the market fully mature and why?

To request sample pages from this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-over-the-air-ota-updates-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Research and analysis highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis

• 498 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the global automotive over the air (OTA) updates market prospects

• Global automotive over the air (OTA) updates market forecast and analysis 2020-2030

• 2 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by type covering the period 2020-2030

• 3 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by software over the air from 2020-2030

• 2 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by firmware over the air from 2020-2030

• 5 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by component from 2020-2030

• 4 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by vehicle type from 2020-2030

• 3 automotive over the air (OTA) updates submarket forecasts by passenger cars from 2020-2030

• 24 leading national automotive over the air (OTA) updates market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Analysis of the automotive over the air (OTA) updates set to become mandatory in North America

• Profiles of 15 leading companies, involved with automotive over the air (OTA) updates with key financial metrics

• Porter's Five Forces analysis

And there's more.

How this report will benefit you

• You have almost certainly an excess of conflicting and yet unclear information – you want one definitive report to base your business decisions upon – this Visiongain report provides that clarity

• Our insightful report speaks to your needs for definitive market data, objective impartial analysis and immediate clear conclusions – to allow you to formulate clear decisive business strategies

• You need the information now in an easily digestible form – this is where this Visiongain reports excels

• Forecasts give you a crucial advantage. That knowledge of the future is central to your strategic decision making.

• Knowledge is vital to you and your business. You need every piece of evidence to inform your crucial investment decisions – let Visiongain give you that clear advantage

• Without this vital report, you will fall behind your competitors

Don't miss out on this business advantage

This information is not available elsewhere. With our report you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. Discover how the report benefits your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the automotive OTA updates market and leading companies. Find data, trends and predictions. Get our report today global automotive OTA updates market. Please order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-over-the-air-ota-updates-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email [email protected] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Airbiquity

Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

AliOS

Aptiv PLC

Arada Systems

Arity

Arynga

AT&T

ATS Advanced Telematic Systems GmbH

Audi AG

Autonet Mobile, Inc

Blackberry Limited

BMW

BYD Co Ltd

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corp.

Elektrobit

EnGIS Technologies

Escrypt GmbH

EXO Technologies

Ferrari S.p.A.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fusion Entertainment

Garmin Ltd

General Motors

Great Wall Motors

Harman Connected Services Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

HellermannTyton Group PLC,

HERE Global B.V

HERE Technologies

Huawei

IMFT

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Jaguar Land Rover

KUM

Lear Corporation

Libelium

Linamar

Mercedes-Benz

Micron

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mobileye

Movimento

Munich Reinsurance America Inc.

Nissan Motor Company Ltd

Nissan Motor Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OnStar

Porsche AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Red Bend Software

Redbend

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls-Royce Limited

Rosenberger

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics (ST)

Tata MotorsTesla, Inc.

The Geely Group

Toyota

Trigentic AB

Tuxera Inc.

Valens

Verizon Communications, Inc.

VMware

Volkswagen AG

Volvo

Winchester Interconnect

Wind River

Yogitech

Zigbee

Organisations mentioned

European Union

GENIVI Alliance

German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)

OICA

Singapore Land Transport Authority

WYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]

RELATED REPORTS:

Connected Car Market Report 2019-2029



Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2019



Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2018-2028

Automotive Sensor Market Report 2019-2029

Top 20 Automotive Sensor Companies 2018

100 Connected Car Companies to Watch

Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2018-2028

SOURCE Visiongain