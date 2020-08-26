Visiongain publishes Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Cytokines, Vaccines, Blood Factors, Others), Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS, Infectious, Others), Molecule (Small Molecule and Large Molecule), Container (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Bags, Pre-filled Syringes, Others) Plus Company Profiling of Major Players

Visiongain's 161-page report provides 77 tables, 75 charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing CMO of sterile injectable drugs market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the global market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 4 segmentations of the CMO of sterile injectable drugs market, with forecasts for 5 product types, 6 applications, 2 molecules, 5 containers each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Global CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market by Product Type

• Monoclonal antibodies

• Insulin

• Cytokines

• Vaccines

• Blood factors

• Others

Global CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market by Application

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular diseases

• CNS

• Infectious

• Others

Global CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market by Molecule

• Large Molecule

• Small Molecule

Global CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market by Container

• Bottles

• Ampoules

• Vials

• Prefilled syringes

• Bags

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:

• North America:

• US

• Canada

• Europe:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, India and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for CMO of sterile injectable drugs will surpass US$55.33 billion by 2030, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market report helps you

In summary, our 160 pages report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 4 segmentations of the CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs market, with forecasts for 5 product types, 6 applications, 2 molecules, 5 containers, each forecasted at a global and regional level–discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 11 key national markets – See forecasts for the CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan.

• Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, Opportunities

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the CMO of sterile injectable drugs market

• Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions.

Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aenova Group

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent, Inc

Consort Medical, Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Famar Health Care Services

Grifols SA

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Lonza

Patheon, Inc (Parent organization: Thermo Fischer company)

Pfizer CentreOne

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

SOURCE Visiongain