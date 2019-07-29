Visiongain Publishes Global Busbar Protection Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage), by Impedance (Low Impedance, High Impedance), by End User (Utilities, Industries, Transportation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Busbar play a significant role in power transmission and distribution. It is employed as a central distribution point for all feeders.

• In the case of a fault, current on the busbar becomes high, resulting to mechanical destruction, which would affect all feeders.

Market Overview and Trends

• High speed operation, reliability and stability are the major parameters in terms of selecting a busbar protection.

• The second zone distance protection relays on incoming feeder, with operating time of 0.3 to 0.5 seconds have been applied for busbar protection.

• Extra high-voltage power transmission infrastructure transmits the power generated by Medium Voltage wind and solar plants.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant rise in the investment to modernize the transmission & distribution infrastructure and surge in prominence on renewable energy sources across the globe are driving the busbar protection market.

• Expansion of digital protection relay is a major factor propelling the busbar protection market growth.

• Considerably growing per capita electricity consumption and development of digital protection infrastructure is further fuelling the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• Delay in grid expansion projects

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Voltage

• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• High Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• Extra High Voltage Market, 2019-2029

Impedance

• Low Impedance Market

• High Impedance Market

End User

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Industries Market, 2019-2029

• Transportation Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Increased investments in smart grids and energy systems by the major key players.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved busbar protection technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Alfanar

Andritz

Arcteq

Basler Electric

Benchmarking

Eaton

Erlphase Power Technologies

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

NR Electric

Reliserv Solution

Schneider Electric

SEL

Siemens

Toshiba

ZIV

SOURCE Visiongain