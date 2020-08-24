Visiongain publishes Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Forecast 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for clinical trials management systems was valued to be $1,152m in 2019 and is valued to reach $4,805.6m by 2030.

Report Scope

• Global Clinical Trials Management Systems market forecast from 2020-2030

• Global Clinical Trials Management Systems submarket forecasts from 2020-2030 covering:

• Type

• Component

• Delivery Mode

• End users

Global Clinical Trials Management Systems regional and national market forecasts from 2020-2030 covering:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Profiles of the leading Clinical Trials Management Systems companies



Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of Global Clinical Trials Management Systems.

• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• An overview and analysis of the company

• A portfolio of the company's marketed product and product pipeline

• Financial Information

• Revenue forecast from 2020 – 2030

• Recent developments

• Future Outlook

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the Global Clinical Trials Management System market forecast.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the top Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Forecast companies.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acorn AI

Centra Health

Dassault Systèmes

DSG Inc

DataTRAK Internationals, Inc

Datavant

ERT Clinical

Guerbet

IBM

OmniComm Systems

Oracle Corporation

Parexel Informatics

Phlexglobal

MasterControl

Medidata Solutions

Mednet Solutions

Medpace Holdings

Mytrus

Sofpromed

Symbio

