Visiongain Publishes Global CNG Dispenser Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by CNG Dispenser Type (Fast Fill, Time Fill), by Flow Rate (Up to 15, Up to 50, Up to 100 Kg/Min), by Distribution (Company Owned & Company Run, Company Owned & Dealer Run, Dealer Owned & Dealer Run), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The Compac CNC dispenser is designed to provide safe and reliable dispensing of CNG fuels. They are available in either single or dual hose configurations and with different flow rates.

• The CNG dispenser is a variant in fuel dispensers, where the respective fuel that is compressed natural gas is pumped into the vehicles.

Market Overview and Trends

• To enable fast refuelling, the pressure in the tank is measured then a small amount of precisely measured fuel is dispensed into the tank and the pressure rise is measured.

• CNG dispenser is proficient of rapidly refilling the empty fuel tank of vehicles.

• In order to reduce the environmental footprint and decrease the fuel cost, the operators are moving towards natural gas.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant rise in demand of CNG Dispenser in the power generation industry.

• Increased demand for energy efficiency equipment to control steam pressure.

• Stringent emission policies in prominent countries and rise in demand for natural gas vehicles are the major factors propelling the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High upgrading cost of ageing power plants

• Easy transition to biofuels

Market CNG Dispenser 2019-2029:

CNG Dispenser Type

• Fast Fill Market, 2019-2029

• Time Fill Market, 2019-2029

Flow Rate

• Up to 15 Market

• Up to 50 Market

• Up to 100 Kg/Min

Distribution

• Company Owned & Company Run Market, 2019-2029

• Company Owned & Dealer Run Market, 2019-2029

• Dealer Owned & Dealer Run

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Leading players are focusing towards introducing CNG dispensers in developing countries such as India.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved CNG Dispenser technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

ANGI Energy Systems

Compac

Fortive

Gilbarco

Henan Zhengzhou Butterfly Valve Factory Co. Ltd

Hongyang Group Co Ltd

Kaisai

Korea EnE

Neotec

NPS Sverige

Opal Istanbul Dis Ticaret Ve Danismanlik Anonim Sirketi

Parker (US)

Piusi

Shenzhen Kaisai Electric Motor Co Ltd

Sichuan New Tianyuan Technologies Co Ltd

Tianjin Sinogas Repower Energy Co Ltd

Tokhein

Tominaga

Wayne

Wenzhou Bestfueling Machinery Co Ltd

Wenzhou Bluesky Energy Technology Co Ltd

Wenzhou Changlong Fuel Dispenser Manufacturer Co Ltd

Wenzhou Supertech Machine Co Ltd

Yongjia Welldone Machine Co Ltd

Zhengzhou Shaolin Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co Ltd

Zhengzhou Trust Industry Co Ltd

