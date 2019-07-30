Visiongain Publishes Global CNG Dispenser Market 2019-2029 Report
Jul 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by CNG Dispenser Type (Fast Fill, Time Fill), by Flow Rate (Up to 15, Up to 50, Up to 100 Kg/Min), by Distribution (Company Owned & Company Run, Company Owned & Dealer Run, Dealer Owned & Dealer Run), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• The Compac CNC dispenser is designed to provide safe and reliable dispensing of CNG fuels. They are available in either single or dual hose configurations and with different flow rates.
• The CNG dispenser is a variant in fuel dispensers, where the respective fuel that is compressed natural gas is pumped into the vehicles.
Market Overview and Trends
• To enable fast refuelling, the pressure in the tank is measured then a small amount of precisely measured fuel is dispensed into the tank and the pressure rise is measured.
• CNG dispenser is proficient of rapidly refilling the empty fuel tank of vehicles.
• In order to reduce the environmental footprint and decrease the fuel cost, the operators are moving towards natural gas.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant rise in demand of CNG Dispenser in the power generation industry.
• Increased demand for energy efficiency equipment to control steam pressure.
• Stringent emission policies in prominent countries and rise in demand for natural gas vehicles are the major factors propelling the market growth.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High upgrading cost of ageing power plants
• Easy transition to biofuels
Market CNG Dispenser 2019-2029:
CNG Dispenser Type
• Fast Fill Market, 2019-2029
• Time Fill Market, 2019-2029
Flow Rate
• Up to 15 Market
• Up to 50 Market
• Up to 100 Kg/Min
Distribution
• Company Owned & Company Run Market, 2019-2029
• Company Owned & Dealer Run Market, 2019-2029
• Dealer Owned & Dealer Run
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Leading players are focusing towards introducing CNG dispensers in developing countries such as India.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved CNG Dispenser technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
ANGI Energy Systems
Compac
Fortive
Gilbarco
Henan Zhengzhou Butterfly Valve Factory Co. Ltd
Hongyang Group Co Ltd
Kaisai
Korea EnE
Neotec
NPS Sverige
Opal Istanbul Dis Ticaret Ve Danismanlik Anonim Sirketi
Parker (US)
Piusi
Shenzhen Kaisai Electric Motor Co Ltd
Sichuan New Tianyuan Technologies Co Ltd
Tianjin Sinogas Repower Energy Co Ltd
Tokhein
Tominaga
Wayne
Wenzhou Bestfueling Machinery Co Ltd
Wenzhou Bluesky Energy Technology Co Ltd
Wenzhou Changlong Fuel Dispenser Manufacturer Co Ltd
Wenzhou Supertech Machine Co Ltd
Yongjia Welldone Machine Co Ltd
Zhengzhou Shaolin Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co Ltd
Zhengzhou Trust Industry Co Ltd
