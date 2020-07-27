Visiongain publishes Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020-2030. In 2019, the surgical devices submarket contributed 10.9% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue.

Report Scope

• Global Ophthalmic Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report also provides the Global Medical Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic devices market into the following submarkets:

Surgical Devices

Vision Care

Diagnostics and Monitoring

This section provides a SWOT analysis for each submarket.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global surgical devices submarket into:

Cataract Surgery Market: IOLs, Phacoemulsification, Viscoelastic, Laser

Refractive Surgery Market: Excimer Laser, Corneal Inlays. Femtosecond Laser, Phakic IOLs, Keratome, Others

Vitro retinal Surgery Market: Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Laser, Disposables, Accessories

Glaucoma Surgery Market: Glaucoma Lasers, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Conventional Surgery, Disposables

Others

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global vision care submarket into:

Prescription Lenses (Spectacles)

Contact Lenses: Daily Disposables, Others

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic diagnostics and monitoring submarket into:

OCT Machines

Autorefractor/Keratometer Market

Fundus Camera Market

Slit Lamp Market

OR Microscope

Optical Biometry

Tonometer

Perimeter

Other

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:

The US

Germany

France

The UK

Italy

Spain

Japan

China

Brazil

Russia

India

South Korea

Rest of the World

• Our study provides these qualitative analysis: Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Value Chain analysis.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic devices industry.

Abbott Medical Optics (AMO)

Alcon

Bausch and Lomb (B&L)

Carl Zeiss AG Meditec

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Hoya

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Nidek

STAAR

TopCon

Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions

Companies covered in the report include:

Aaren Scientific

Abbott Medical Optics

AcuFocus, Inc.

Advanced Medical Optics

Alcon

Alden Optical Laboratories

Allergan

Amaris

AqueSys

Bausch and Lomb

Calhoun

Calmar Laser

Canon

Care Medical

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CIBA Vision Corporation

CooperVision, Inc.

Designs For Vision Pty Ltd

DORC

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV

Ellex Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Endure Medical Systems

Essilor International

Essilor-Luxottica

Eye Care Company

Eyecity

Forus Health

Genentech

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation

Google

Haag-Streit

Haag-Streit Diagnostics

Haag-Streit France

Haag-Streit Germany

Haag-Streit Holding

Haag-Streit Medtech AG

Haag-Streit Surgical

Haag-Streit UK

Heildelberg Engineering

Heine USA

Hoya

Hoya Surgical Optics

Iridex

Ivantis

Johnson and Johnson

KahnTact USA Inc

Inc Keeler Accutome

Keeler Ltd

Keystone View

KIDE Clinical Systems Oy

Kowa

Laboratorio Pförtner Cornealent SACIF

Lensar Inc

LenSx

Lieca

LKC Technologies Inc

Lumenis

Luxottica

MedOne Surgical, Inc.

Mehra Eyetech

Neoptics AG

New World Medical, Inc.

Nidek

Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd

Nidek/Marco

Novartis

NuLens

Oculus Inc.

OCULUS Optikgerte GmbH.

Optimedica

Optovue

Oraya Therapeutics

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Paragon

PhysIOL

Positional Company

PowerVision

Presbia

Raydiance Inc.

Rayner

Regeneron

Reichert

Reichert Technologies

ReVision Optics

Rexxam Co.Ltd.

Richmond Products Inc

Safilo

Samsung

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Sensimed

Shin-Nippon

Sightbox Inc.

Smart Infrastructure Company

SMI

Sonomed

Sony

STAAR Surgical

Synergetics USA Inc.

Inc. Takagi Seiko

TearScience

Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH

Tomey

Topcon

Topcon Healthcare Solutions

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Medical, Inc.

Valeant

Veracity Innovations

Vision Solution Technologies

Waicon

Warburg Pincus LLC

WaveTec Vision

Zeimer Ophthalmic

Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions

Zeiss

Zeiss Meditec

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Chinese AIER Eye hospital group

Clinica Baviera

Conformité Européenne (CE)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

National Eye Institute (NEI)

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

University Hospital Basel

University of Basel

