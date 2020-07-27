Visiongain publishes Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2030 report
Vision Care, Surgical, Diagnostics and Monitoring, OCT Machines, Autorefractor/Keratometer, Fundus Camera, Slit Lamp, OR Microscope, Optical Biometry, Tonometer, Perimeter, Cataract Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Vitro Retinal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Spectacles, Contact Lenses, Daily Disposables
Jul 27, 2020, 06:00 ET
LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020-2030. In 2019, the surgical devices submarket contributed 10.9% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue.
Report Scope
• Global Ophthalmic Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report also provides the Global Medical Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic devices market into the following submarkets:
- Surgical Devices
- Vision Care
- Diagnostics and Monitoring
- This section provides a SWOT analysis for each submarket.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global surgical devices submarket into:
- Cataract Surgery Market: IOLs, Phacoemulsification, Viscoelastic, Laser
- Refractive Surgery Market: Excimer Laser, Corneal Inlays. Femtosecond Laser, Phakic IOLs, Keratome, Others
- Vitro retinal Surgery Market: Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Laser, Disposables, Accessories
- Glaucoma Surgery Market: Glaucoma Lasers, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Conventional Surgery, Disposables
- Others
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global vision care submarket into:
- Prescription Lenses (Spectacles)
- Contact Lenses: Daily Disposables, Others
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic diagnostics and monitoring submarket into:
- OCT Machines
- Autorefractor/Keratometer Market
- Fundus Camera Market
- Slit Lamp Market
- OR Microscope
- Optical Biometry
- Tonometer
- Perimeter
- Other
This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:
- The US
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
- China
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
• Our study provides these qualitative analysis: Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Value Chain analysis.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic devices industry.
- Abbott Medical Optics (AMO)
- Alcon
- Bausch and Lomb (B&L)
- Carl Zeiss AG Meditec
- Haag-Streit Holding AG
- Hoya
- Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
- Nidek
- STAAR
- TopCon
- Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions
Companies covered in the report include:
- Aaren Scientific
- Abbott Medical Optics
- AcuFocus, Inc.
- Advanced Medical Optics
- Alcon
- Alden Optical Laboratories
- Allergan
- Amaris
- AqueSys
- Bausch and Lomb
- Calhoun
- Calmar Laser
- Canon
- Care Medical
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- CIBA Vision Corporation
- CooperVision, Inc.
- Designs For Vision Pty Ltd
- DORC
- Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV
- Ellex Medical
- Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
- Endure Medical Systems
- Essilor International
- Essilor-Luxottica
- Eye Care Company
- Eyecity
- Forus Health
- Genentech
- Glaukos
- Glaukos Corporation
- Haag-Streit
- Haag-Streit Diagnostics
- Haag-Streit France
- Haag-Streit Germany
- Haag-Streit Holding
- Haag-Streit Medtech AG
- Haag-Streit Surgical
- Haag-Streit UK
- Heildelberg Engineering
- Heine USA
- Hoya
- Hoya Surgical Optics
- Iridex
- Ivantis
- Johnson and Johnson
- KahnTact USA Inc
- Keeler Accutome
- Keeler Ltd
- Keystone View
- KIDE Clinical Systems Oy
- Kowa
- Laboratorio Pförtner Cornealent SACIF
- Lensar Inc
- LenSx
- Lieca
- LKC Technologies Inc
- Lumenis
- Luxottica
- MedOne Surgical, Inc.
- Mehra Eyetech
- Neoptics AG
- New World Medical, Inc.
- Nidek
- Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd
- Nidek/Marco
- Novartis
- NuLens
- Oculus Inc.
- OCULUS Optikgerte GmbH.
- Optimedica
- Optovue
- Oraya Therapeutics
- OSI Pharmaceuticals
- Paragon
- PhysIOL
- Positional Company
- PowerVision
- Presbia
- Raydiance Inc.
- Rayner
- Regeneron
- Reichert
- Reichert Technologies
- ReVision Optics
- Rexxam Co.Ltd.
- Richmond Products Inc
- Safilo
- Samsung
- Santen Pharmaceuticals
- Sensimed
- Shin-Nippon
- Sightbox Inc.
- Smart Infrastructure Company
- SMI
- Sonomed
- Sony
- STAAR Surgical
- Synergetics USA Inc.
- Takagi Seiko
- TearScience
- Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH
- Tomey
- Topcon
- Topcon Healthcare Solutions
- Toshiba Corporation
- Transcend Medical, Inc.
- Valeant
- Veracity Innovations
- Vision Solution Technologies
- Waicon
- Warburg Pincus LLC
- WaveTec Vision
- Zeimer Ophthalmic
- Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions
- Zeiss
- Zeiss Meditec
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
- Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
- Chinese AIER Eye hospital group
- Clinica Baviera
- Conformité Européenne (CE)
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
- Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)
- National Eye Institute (NEI)
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- University Hospital Basel
- University of Basel
