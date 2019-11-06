Visiongain Publishes Global Pressure Switch Market 2019-2029 Report
Nov 06, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 Analysis by Application (Hydraulics & Pneumatics, HVAC, Monitoring & Control, Safety & Alarm Systems), by Type (Solid State and Electromechanical), by Pressure Range (Below 100 bar, 100–400 bar, Above 400 bar), by End User (Commercial, Automotive & Transportation and Process & Manufacturing Industry), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Pressure Switch is a type of a switch cuts off the electrical contact when a certain set fluid pressure has been reached on its input.
• Pressure switches are widely used for a vast range of applications in all manufacturing and industry processes. The main objective of such switches is to provide electrical feedback in response to measuring a rise or fall in pressure.
Market Overview and Trends
• In March 2018, Bosch Rexroth AG acquired the Hytec Holdings (Pty.) Ltd, thereby making it wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
• This acquisition was initiated to strengthen its business in industrial technology in Africa, as Africa has tremendous potential in future markets.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rising Focus on Process Automation
• Increasing Demand for Pressure Switches in the Transportation Sector
• Low Cost of Pressure Switches Coupled with Their Multi-Functionality
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Limited Monitoring Capabilities
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Application
• Hydraulics & Pneumatics Market, 2019-2029
• HVAC Market, 2019-2029
• Monitoring & Control Market, 2019-2029
• Safety & Alarm Systems Market, 2019-2029
Type
• Solid State Market, 2019-2029
• Electromechanical Market, 2019-2029
Pressure Range
• Below 100 bar Market, 2019-2029
• 100–400 bar Market, 2019-2029
• Above 400 bar Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029
• Process & Manufacturing Industry Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as geographic expansion in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Pressure Switch market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Ashcroft
Baumer Group
BCM Sensor
DesignFlex
Endress+Hauser Consult AG
Fujikura
Gems Sensors Controls
General Electric
Huba Control
LEEG Instruments
OMEGA Engineering
Rockwell Automation, Inc
Setra Systems
Siemens AG
SOR Inc
SUCO Robert Scheuffele
Switzer Process Instruments
Taihei Boeki
Tecmark
The Henry G. Dietz
United Electric Controls
Wako Electronics
