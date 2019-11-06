Visiongain Publishes Global Pressure Switch Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 Analysis by Application (Hydraulics & Pneumatics, HVAC, Monitoring & Control, Safety & Alarm Systems), by Type (Solid State and Electromechanical), by Pressure Range (Below 100 bar, 100–400 bar, Above 400 bar), by End User (Commercial, Automotive & Transportation and Process & Manufacturing Industry), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Pressure Switch is a type of a switch cuts off the electrical contact when a certain set fluid pressure has been reached on its input.

• Pressure switches are widely used for a vast range of applications in all manufacturing and industry processes. The main objective of such switches is to provide electrical feedback in response to measuring a rise or fall in pressure.

Market Overview and Trends

• In March 2018, Bosch Rexroth AG acquired the Hytec Holdings (Pty.) Ltd, thereby making it wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

• This acquisition was initiated to strengthen its business in industrial technology in Africa, as Africa has tremendous potential in future markets.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rising Focus on Process Automation

• Increasing Demand for Pressure Switches in the Transportation Sector

• Low Cost of Pressure Switches Coupled with Their Multi-Functionality

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Limited Monitoring Capabilities

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Hydraulics & Pneumatics Market, 2019-2029

• HVAC Market, 2019-2029

• Monitoring & Control Market, 2019-2029

• Safety & Alarm Systems Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Solid State Market, 2019-2029

• Electromechanical Market, 2019-2029

Pressure Range

• Below 100 bar Market, 2019-2029

• 100–400 bar Market, 2019-2029

• Above 400 bar Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Process & Manufacturing Industry Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as geographic expansion in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Pressure Switch market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Ashcroft

Baumer Group

BCM Sensor

DesignFlex

Endress+Hauser Consult AG

Fujikura

Gems Sensors Controls

General Electric

Huba Control

LEEG Instruments

OMEGA Engineering

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Setra Systems

Siemens AG

SOR Inc

SUCO Robert Scheuffele

Switzer Process Instruments

Taihei Boeki

Tecmark

The Henry G. Dietz

United Electric Controls

Wako Electronics

