Visiongain Publishes Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Route of Administration (Oral Administration, Injectables, Inhalation), Drug Class (Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Phosphodiesterase 5), Plus Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is one form of pulmonary hypertension (PH) condition, which means high blood pressure in the lungs. Many diseases such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), lung diseases, diastolic heart failure and diseases of the left heart can cause the pressures in the pulmonary arteries to elevate but is not pulmonary arterial hypertension.

• PAH is a life threatening disease characterized by an increase in pulmonary vascular resistance that eventually leads to death. It is a rare disease, affects about 15-70 people per million in the U.S. The symptoms of PAH are difficult to diagnose as the symptoms are common to other diseases

Market Overview and Trends

• The United States is the main contributor to the PAH market with the development of new therapies and increasing cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The U.S. has great potential in the years ahead with rising awareness about treatment options of PAH

• Due to huge population base, rapid economic developments, and improving healthcare systems are major driving factors for market growth in APAC region.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and government support for the development of orphan drugs are fueling the growth

• The occurrence of this disorder has intensified due to the risk factors such as alcohol/tobacco consumption, HIV, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and other idiopathic conditions. Presence of a large geriatric population, with lower levels of immunity and prone to PAH and associated diseases, is a high impact-rendering driver for the PAH market

• Government initiatives, such as the Rare Disease Act 2002 and The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 are also anticipated to support market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Patent expiration, high cost and lack of awareness are few factors which are likely to hinder the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented on the mode of administration, drug class, and geography.

Mode of Administration

• Oral Administration Market, 2019-2029

• Injectables Market, 2019-2029

• Inhalation Market, 2019-2029

Drug Class

• Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs Market, 2019-2029

• Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators Market, 2019-2029

• Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERA) Market, 2019-2029

• Phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5) Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development are the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

• These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• The market is consolidated and competitive in nature. Companies enjoy the benefit of barrier in the entry to other firms due to high price interdependency.

Major Market Players:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; United Therapeutics Corporation; Pfizer, Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, DAIICHI SANKYO, and Novartis.

Companies covered in the report include:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

DAIICHI SANKYO

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

