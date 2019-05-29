Visiongain Publishes Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pulmonary/ Respiratory Drug Delivery Market by Formulation (Type (Suspension Aerosols, Solution Aerosols and Dry Powder Formulations) and Device Type (Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIS), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIS) and Nebulizers)), by Canister Type (Plain and Coated Canister), by Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Home Care Settings), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Pulmonary respiratory or drug delivery devices are used since decades for the delivery of drugs required for treating respiratory diseases. Pulmonary drug delivery pathway is one of the most effective means of drug delivery in respiratory diseases. This is because the lungs give a huge surface area of alveoli having a higher capillary network, which offers an excellent absorbing surface for administration of drugs. Innovation in device technology have led to the expansion of more proficient delivery systems, which is capable of providing micro particles and large doses into the lung.

• Depending upon the formulation type the pulmonary respiratory or drug delivery devices is based on device type and formulation type. Technological advancements in the field have further propelled the market growth to the greater extent.

Market Overview and Trends

• Asthma, which is the leading chronic disease in children, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are anticipated to become the third leading cause of death in the word by 2030. This is the prime factor contributing for the increasing demand for respiratory drug delivery.

• The technology of Pulmonary/ Respiratory Drug Delivery is consistently budding with an aim to introduce advanced innovative healthcare sector. This is further contributing for the significant demand for Pulmonary/ Respiratory Drug Delivery worldwide.

• In the recent trend observed, there has been a positive momentum in the area of research specific to pulmonary or respiratory drug delivery systems. Subsequently, there is a list of products that are under clinical trial for various therapeutic applications that include cystic fibrosis, asthma/COPD, diabetes, cancer and pain management.

• The upgradation of technology is another factor that stimulate the pulmonary drug delivery systems market. This is owing to the advantages such as ease of administration, low quantity of drug required in comparison to oral dosages. Additionally, fewer side effects of this technology as the drugs directly reach the lungs, while remaining gets neutralized from the rest of the body.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing incidence of pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis globally.

• Increasing healthcare expenditure in the developing economies.

• Rise in preference for Pulmonary Drug Delivery as an Alternate Route of Drug Delivery

• Technological advancements and development of digital and smart inhalers.

• Increasing government initiative for basic and clinical research on diseases such as allergy, asthma and clinical immunology drives the market growth.

• The development of drug delivery system has increased in the recent past due to its quality, efficacy, and safety and the increasing awareness about the device has further augmented the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Compliances for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other regulatory framework

• Costly devices and unclear reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Formulation

• Type

• Suspension Aerosols Market, 2019-2029

• Solution Aerosols Market, 2019-2029

• Dry Powder Formulations Market, 2019-2029

• Device Type

• Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIS) Market, 2019-2029

• Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIS) Market, 2019-2029

• Nebulizers

– Jet Nebulizers Market, 2019-2029

– Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market, 2019-2029

– Soft Mist Nebulizers Market, 2019-2029

Canister Type

• Plain Canisters Market, 2019-2029

• Coated Canister Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market, 2019-2029

• Asthma Market, 2019-2029

• Cystic Fibrosis Market, 2019-2029

• Other Applications Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2019-2029

• Homecare Settings Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• U.S. Market, 2019-2029

• Canada Market, 2019-2029

• Mexico Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Germany Market, 2019-2029

• UK Market, 2019-2029

• France Market, 2019-2029

• Spain Market, 2019-2029

• Italy Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• China Market, 2019-2029

• Japan Market, 2019-2029

• India Market, 2019-2029

• Australia Market, 2019-2029

• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

• Brazil Market, 2019-2029

• Argentina Market, 2019-2029

• Turkey Market, 2019-2029

• South Africa Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the key players have employed various strategies such as agreements, partnerships, expansions new product launches, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to intensify their footprints in this market.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, 3M, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

