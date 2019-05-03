Visiongain Publishes Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Silicone Elastomers Market by Product (High Temperature Vulcanized/High Consistency Rubber, Liquid Silicone Rubber, Room Temperature Vulcanized), by Process (Extrusion, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding, Compression Molding), by End User (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Silicone elastomers are rubberlike components, which are usually prepared either by crosslinking of a polysiloxane component in a silica reinforced base by a peroxide or by a moisture-cure mechanism.

• They are designed to fabricate the molded parts or devices for various applications that are complex and customization based.

• Silicone elastomers are commonly used as adhesives, sealants, coatings and encapsulants.

Market Overview and Trends

• Silicone elastomers are widely replacing other elastomers mainly due to its outstanding properties that serves the modern market trend.

• Due to the unique properties of silicone elastomers, researchers are currently exploring new and innovative ways to modify the material and to commercialize this component.

• Since past few years, large number of silicone elastomer compounds have been developed to fulfil a wide variety of application requirements in various industries.

• With implementation of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, new techniques are being adopted to develop high value smart elastic silicone by incorporating nanocrystals and quantum dots.

• These smart silicone elastomers are largely used in rapidly growing sectors of healthcare and medical devices.

• Moreover, light weight elastomers is also one of the advanced trend currently adopted in the market which fulfils an appeal of cost savings, and provides a higher freedom of design.

• These advancements offer significant opportunities to the key players in the market and open new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Unique properties of silicone elastomers compared to other elastomers

• Growing implementation of silicone elastomers in healthcare and medical devices industry, and electronics industry

• Increasing research and development for bringing innovative products in the market

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Instability in the prices of raw material and its impact of costs of final product

• Lack of adoption on underdeveloped or some of the developing nations

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The silicone elastomers market is segmented on the product, process, end user and geography.

Product

• High temperature vulcanized/high consistency rubber Market, 2019-2029

• Liquid silicone rubber Market, 2019-2029

• Room temperature vulcanized Market, 2019-2029

Process

• Extrusion Market, 2019-2029

• Liquid Injection Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Injection Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Compression Molding Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Automotive and Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Electrical & Electronics Market, 2019-2029

• Healthcare Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Goods Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Machinery Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The silicone elastomers is a saturated market with large number of established as well as emerging players.

• Companies such as Applied Silicone, Bluestar Silicones, Gelest, and many more largely focus on strategic collaborations and partnerships to maintain enhance their market presence and improve their position in the market.

• Key players such as Dow Chemical are continuously investing in advancements of silicone technology.

• Such activities enable the companies to gain competitive advantage over other players and gain significant market share on global level.

Major Market Players:

Wacker Chemie, Dow Corning Corporation, Allergan, Arlon Silicone Technologies, ELMET, KCC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, MESGO s.p.A, Reiss Manufacturing, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Companies covered in the report include:

AkzoNobel

Allergan

Arlon Silicone Technologies

Bentec Medical Incorporated

Cabot Corporation

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

CHT Group

ContiTech AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Elkem Silicones

ELMET

KCC Corporation

Marsh Bellofram

Martins Rubber

MESGO s.p.A

Milliken & Company

Momentive Performance Materials

Reiss Manufacturing

Rogers Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Sigmasoft Engineering GmbH

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Stockwell Rubber Company

Wacker Chemie

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.

