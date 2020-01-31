Visiongain Publishes Global Utility Drones Market 2019-2029 Report
Jan 31, 2020, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Fixed wing & Multi-rotor), by Services (Point solution & End-to-end solution), by End-User (Power (Transmission & Distribution and Generation) & Renewable (Wind & Solar)), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Utility Drone, in technological terms, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or unmanned aircraft system; basically, such robots can be remotely controlled through software-controlled plans in their embedded systems.
• Companies market their UAVs to conduct aerial photography, construction application, utilities, and others
Market Overview and Trends
• In April 2019, Cyberhawk, a drone inspection company, signed a global agreement with John Zink Hamworthy Combustion (JZHC).
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Time and cost efficiency associated with this technology
• Increase in global demand for minimizing outages related to transmission infrastructure
• Reachability in hazardous locations
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Legal regulations
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Fixed wing Market, 2019-2029
• Multi-rotor Market, 2019-2029
Services
• Point solution Market, 2019-2029
• End-to-end solution Market, 2019-2029
End-User
• Power Market
– Transmission & Distribution Market
– Generation Market
• Renewable Market
– Wind Market
– Solar Market
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Utility Drones technology across various sectors.
• Companies are also undertaking acquisition, mergers and other developmental strategies, thereby improving the competitive landscape of the market.
Companies covered in the report include:
3D Robotics
ABJ Drones
Aerodyne
Asset Drone
Cyberhawk
Delair
DJI
Elistair
Hemav
Hubsan
Identified Technologies
Insitu
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Measure
Parrot
Precisionhawk
Sharper Shape
Sky Scape
Sky-Futures
SZ DJI Technology Co.
Terra Drone
ULC Robotics
Yuneec
Yuneec International Co.
